Kia brings EV3 and EV4 concepts to the LA Auto Show and is launching an all-new hybrid Sorento

Kia is stationing its latest concept EV3 and EV4 electric vehicles at the LA Auto Show and is launching all-new 2025 Sorento hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs that will hit dealerships next year.

Kia’s EV3 crossover and EV4 sedan were first announced in October only as concept vehicles, and that hasn’t changed today. The EV3 is inspired by the Kia’s soon-to-launch EV9 three-row electric SUV but is smaller. The EV3 also gives off that boxy Soul-ful essence, complete with the high and slightly sloping roof.

Previous Next











1 / 7 The EV3 is Soul-ful. Image: Kia Previous Next











1 / 7 The EV3 is Soul-ful. Image: Kia

The EV4 concept, meanwhile, is a sedan that you could totally mistake for an EV6 when looking at it from the front. The EV4 has a “cocoon-like” interior, but really, both concepts have cabins styled in sci-fi-minimalism, with a Tesla Cybertruck-looking steering wheel. Kia is experimenting with the materials in the EV3 and EV4 and is looking to try sustainable bioplastics, natural dyes, and recycled cotton.

Finally, Kia is showing off its newly redesigned Sorento midsize SUV that comes with a facelift and gets more boxy and angular shapes. Kia says the upright front hood and squared-off edges are inspired by the Telluride full-size SUV.

Previous Next





1 / 4 Image: Kia Previous Next





1 / 4 Image: Kia