Fitbit, once again, was struck by a server outage

It appeared that Fitbit suffered from another server outage that affected syncing data from devices.

The news was first spotted by 9to5Google, and Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports starting at about 11AM ET. Some users also posted on Reddit and social media that they experienced issues. I tried syncing my Fitbit Charge 6, and while I was able to pull up the app and initiate a manual sync, the data did not show up within the app itself. Another colleague tried to download the app and was unable to log in. And unlike the last outage — which happened just a month ago — this may not have to do with whether you’ve migrated your Fitbit data over to a Google account. Another colleague who hasn’t migrated their data confirmed that they, too, could not sync their device.

Google confirmed to The Verge that it was aware that people were “experiencing issues” and, shortly after, said that the problem had been fixed.

“We’ve addressed the issue causing some customers to experience issues with the Fitbit app. Anyone still encountering problems should contact customer service,” Google spokesperson Bridget Starkey told The Verge. I’ve asked Starkey to clarify what the issue was but have not yet received a response.