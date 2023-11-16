Valve’s Steam Deck OLED store is broken

If you’re having trouble ordering Valve’s new Steam Deck OLED, you’re not alone. Orders opened at 1PM ET on Thursday, and many people are already running into issues actually completing a purchase. Some Verge staffers who tried to purchase a Steam Deck OLED have been able to put the device in their cart but haven’t actually been able to check out.

Valve acknowledged that there are problems and says it’s trying to address them. “We’re working on the Steam Store checkout issues,” Valve wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Apologies for the inconvenience — please hang on while we fix things on our end.”