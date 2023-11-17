Sonos speakers and soundbars are up to 25 percent off ahead of Black Friday

One of the best things about Black Friday is that we often find deals on products that rarely go on sale any other time of the year. Case in point? Sonos and other retailers have dropped some great deals on Sonos smart speakers and soundbars ahead of Black Friday next week. There’s a lot on sale, from the Sonos Ray (on sale for $223, reg.$279) to the Sonos Move (on sale for $299, reg. $399), and below we’ve rounded up some of the highlights.

First up, right now you can buy the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker for $199 ($50 off) at Best Buy and directly from Sonos. Released earlier this year, the new Sonos smart speaker replaces the older Sonos One. Compared to the One, the Sonos Era 100 delivers better sound thanks to new capabilities like stereo playback and improved bass response. Along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Era 100 also now supports line-in playback via an optional 3.5mm to USB-C adapter. It also comes with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa, allowing for hands-free commands.

If you’re looking for something cheaper and more portable, the Sonos Roam is also on sale for $134 ($46 off) at Best Buy and Sonos. The Bluetooth speaker isn’t as loud and doesn’t offer as much bass as the larger Era 100, but it still offers good overall sound quality. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa, while its IP67 dust and water resistance rating means you can bring it by the pool without worrying.

Alternatively, if you’re in the market for a soundbar that can also function as a smart speaker, both the second-gen Sonos Beam and the larger Sonos Arc are on sale. You can buy the second-gen Sonos Beam for $399 ($100 off) from Best Buy and Sonos, while the Sonos Arc is available for $719 ($180 off) from Best Buy and Sonos.

Both are excellent soundbars that’ll beef up your TV’s audio quality considerably. They also both support Dolby Atmos and feature an eARC HDMI port. Plus, along with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa, they also support Google Assistant. However, as the Beam lacks the Arc’s upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers, its sound quality isn’t quite as impressive.