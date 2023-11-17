Skip to main content
Sonos speakers and soundbars are up to 25 percent off ahead of Black Friday

Sonos and Best Buy are discounting speakers and soundbars like the Sonos Era 100 and the latest Sonos Beam.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

A photo of the Sonos Era 100 speaker on a home office desk.
The new Sonos Era 100 replaced the Sonos One when it was released early this year.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

One of the best things about Black Friday is that we often find deals on products that rarely go on sale any other time of the year. Case in point? Sonos and other retailers have dropped some great deals on Sonos smart speakers and soundbars ahead of Black Friday next week. There’s a lot on sale, from the Sonos Ray (on sale for $223, reg.$279) to the Sonos Move (on sale for $299, reg. $399), and below we’ve rounded up some of the highlights.

First up, right now you can buy the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker for $199 ($50 off) at Best Buy and directly from Sonos. Released earlier this year, the new Sonos smart speaker replaces the older Sonos One. Compared to the One, the Sonos Era 100 delivers better sound thanks to new capabilities like stereo playback and improved bass response. Along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Era 100 also now supports line-in playback via an optional 3.5mm to USB-C adapter. It also comes with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa, allowing for hands-free commands.

Read our Sonos Era 100 review.

If you’re looking for something cheaper and more portable, the Sonos Roam is also on sale for $134 ($46 off) at Best Buy and Sonos. The Bluetooth speaker isn’t as loud and doesn’t offer as much bass as the larger Era 100, but it still offers good overall sound quality. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa, while its IP67 dust and water resistance rating means you can bring it by the pool without worrying.

Read our Sonos Roam review.
A photo of the Sonos Era 100 speaker in a kitchen setting beside an iPad and toaster.

Sonos Era 100

$24920% off
$199

Sonos’ Era 100 smart speaker is a replacement for the older Sonos One, utilizing two tweeters (left and right) and one larger woofer. In addition to Wi-Fi, the Era 100 also supports Bluetooth audio and line-in playback via an optional 3.5mm to USB-C adapterRead our review.

$199 at Sonos$199 at Best Buy

Sonos Roam

$18026% off
$134

The Sonos Roam is a small, very portable Bluetooth speaker that integrates with the company’s popular whole-home audio platform. It also supports hands-free voice commands with either Alexa or Google Assistant. Read our review.

$134 at Sonos$134 at Best Buy

Alternatively, if you’re in the market for a soundbar that can also function as a smart speaker, both the second-gen Sonos Beam and the larger Sonos Arc are on sale. You can buy the second-gen Sonos Beam for $399 ($100 off) from Best Buy and Sonos, while the Sonos Arc is available for $719 ($180 off) from Best Buy and Sonos.

Both are excellent soundbars that’ll beef up your TV’s audio quality considerably. They also both support Dolby Atmos and feature an eARC HDMI port. Plus, along with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa, they also support Google Assistant. However, as the Beam lacks the Arc’s upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers, its sound quality isn’t quite as impressive.

Read our Sonos Beam (second-gen) review and Sonos Arc review.

Sonos Beam (second-gen)

$49920% off
$399

The Sonos Beam (second-gen) is a compact soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and can stream music from a plethora of services.

$399 at Best Buy$399 at Sonos
An image of the front of the Sonos Arc soundbar with a TV in the background.

Sonos Arc

$89920% off
$719

The Sonos Arc is a powerful Dolby Atmos speaker that also integrates with the company’s multiroom audio platform. With extra capabilities like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, it’s a feature-rich soundbar that sounds just as good when playing music.

$719 at Sonos$719 at Best Buy

