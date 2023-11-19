Most of ESPN’s accounts went dark after Disney dropped advertising on X

Most of ESPN’s accounts were inactive yesterday after Disney announced on Friday that it was done advertising on X, formerly Twitter. Disney’s decision followed posts by platform owner Elon Musk agreeing with antisemitic and white power accounts. AwfulAnnouncing spotted the inactivity yesterday, noting that the main ESPN account has almost 50 million followers.

Disney’s X accounts were similarly silent, as were others the company owns, like the Marvel Entertainment account.

Disney joined other major advertisers like Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery, IBM, and Comcast / NBCUniversal. The exodus followed a report from nonprofit Media Matters pointing to Musk’s posts, as well as advertising that was showing up next to posts celebrating the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler.

X is one of the most popular places online to discuss sports, so ESPN’s accounts going dark could be trouble for the platform, at least symbolically. ESPN’s accounts going dark probably won’t silence discussion about sports like NFL football, college basketball, and Formula 1 today, but ESPN has a massive following on the platform, and it won’t be generating traffic with its own posts.