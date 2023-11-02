Microsoft’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a very cool controller for those who want to game on an Xbox or PC with something a little fancier and a whole lot more premium than standard gamepads, and it’s now dropped to a new low price. You can pick up an Elite Series 2 for $122.49 (around $58 off) at Walmart or $122.99 direct from Microsoft. That’s the kind of price the cheaper Elite Series 2 Core sells for, but the standard Elite 2 in black comes with all the included extras: a protective zip-up case with passthrough USB-C charging, four removable rear paddle buttons, and swappable D-pad and stick toppers.
While the Elite Series 2 has had some shortcomings when it comes to reliability (which Microsoft has tried to address by extending its warranty to one year), it remains our top pick of premium Xbox controllers. It’s got a weighty and robust feel, with rubberized grips and metallic accents. Plus, its software integration on the Xbox Series X / S and Windows allows a slew of customization you program into three preset profiles. It may not have all the flair of the standard Xbox controllers that Microsoft keeps releasing in new and unique colors, but it’s very slick if you dig matte black.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, a swappable D-pad, and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style.
Grid Studio is offering a sitewide 15 percent discount exclusively for Verge readers by using code TV15 at checkout. If you’re not familiar with Grid, its specialty is taking older tech (some retro, some contemporary) and installing the hardware into lovingly crafted exploded views in shadowbox-style frames. The frames are a classy way to put your nerdy tech obsession on display without feeling like you’ve got shelves full of old stuff strewn about collecting dust.
Some excellent examples included in this deal when you use the promo code are the Grid Game Boy frame for $228.65 (about $70 off), the Grid iPhone 4S frame for only $118.15 (around $51 off), the Grid 1 original iPhone frame for $339.15 (around $360 off its original price), and the Grid iPod Photo for $169.15 (about $80 off).
They’re not cheap, but they make a nice decoration in your space or a gift to a fellow tech-obsessed loved one.
Grid Game Boy
Grid’s framed Game Boy puts Nintendo’s famed monochromatic handheld from 1989 on full display, including the casing, buttons, and even the internal gadgetry.
Grid 4S
The Grid 4S depicts the iPhone 4S — the first Apple device to support Siri — in all its glory. The unique artwork consists of around 40 pieces in total, making it a great pick for any Apple or smartphone enthusiast.
Grid iPod Photo
A framed and mounted Apple iPod Photo from 2004, by Grid Studio. The classic media player was a fancier version of the fourth-gen iPod with a 220 x 176 resolution color display, allowing it to display photos.
More thirsty Thursdeals:
- Amazon is selling its new Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 ($20 off). This is one of Amazon’s latest streaming sticks, supporting 4K resolution, HDR10 Plus, Wi-Fi 6, and an Alexa voice remote. It was released alongside a new version of the fancier Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which has better specs and is arguably a better buy, but the Max model is only discounted by $5 right now (dropping it to $44.99) — making the delta between the two streaming sticks a little more pronounced.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in the 43mm size is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 ($50 off), which is a new low for the smartwatch with that excellent rotating bezel. The tactile bezel allows you to navigate the watch without touching the screen or fiddling with a small crown, and overall, the Watch 6 Classic is a fine wearable for notifications and fitness tracking — while looking a touch classier than its standard Watch 6 counterpart. Read our review.
- The Nothing Phone 2 in dark gray is on sale for $629.10 (about $71 off) at Amazon. The recently launched midrange phone follows in the footsteps of its much-hyped predecessor, maintaining the Glyph light show in its clear back and quirky beeps and ringtones. It’s also a solid Android phone with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and four years of promised updates. Read our review.