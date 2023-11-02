Microsoft’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a very cool controller for those who want to game on an Xbox or PC with something a little fancier and a whole lot more premium than standard gamepads, and it’s now dropped to a new low price. You can pick up an Elite Series 2 for $122.49 (around $58 off) at Walmart or $122.99 direct from Microsoft. That’s the kind of price the cheaper Elite Series 2 Core sells for, but the standard Elite 2 in black comes with all the included extras: a protective zip-up case with passthrough USB-C charging, four removable rear paddle buttons, and swappable D-pad and stick toppers.

While the Elite Series 2 has had some shortcomings when it comes to reliability (which Microsoft has tried to address by extending its warranty to one year), it remains our top pick of premium Xbox controllers. It’s got a weighty and robust feel, with rubberized grips and metallic accents. Plus, its software integration on the Xbox Series X / S and Windows allows a slew of customization you program into three preset profiles. It may not have all the flair of the standard Xbox controllers that Microsoft keeps releasing in new and unique colors, but it’s very slick if you dig matte black.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 $ 122 $ 180 32 % off $ 122 $ 122 $ 180 32 % off The Xbox Elite Series 2 is easily one of our favorite controllers at The Verge. It’s an improvement on the already excellent Elite controller, with deep customization, optional rear paddle buttons, a swappable D-pad, and analog sticks that allow you to tailor its layout to suit your play style. $122 at Walmart$123 at Microsoft

Grid Studio is offering a sitewide 15 percent discount exclusively for Verge readers by using code TV15 at checkout. If you’re not familiar with Grid, its specialty is taking older tech (some retro, some contemporary) and installing the hardware into lovingly crafted exploded views in shadowbox-style frames. The frames are a classy way to put your nerdy tech obsession on display without feeling like you’ve got shelves full of old stuff strewn about collecting dust.

They’re not cheap, but they make a nice decoration in your space or a gift to a fellow tech-obsessed loved one.

Grid 4S $ 118 $ 169 30 % off $ 118 $ 118 $ 169 30 % off The Grid 4S depicts the iPhone 4S — the first Apple device to support Siri — in all its glory. The unique artwork consists of around 40 pieces in total, making it a great pick for any Apple or smartphone enthusiast. $118 at Grid (with code TV15)

Grid iPod Photo $ 169 $ 249 32 % off $ 169 $ 169 $ 249 32 % off A framed and mounted Apple iPod Photo from 2004, by Grid Studio. The classic media player was a fancier version of the fourth-gen iPod with a 220 x 176 resolution color display, allowing it to display photos. $169 at Grid (with code TV15)

