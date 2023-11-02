Facebook will let creators test different versions of Reels

Creators on Facebook are getting a handful of new tools on the platform — including the ability to test how different Reels perform against each other.

The most notable new feature is a Reels A/B testing tool. A/B testing is a common marketing and publishing tactic where elements of a piece of content — say, a newsletter or article — are tweaked to see which drives more engagement. On a news article, for example, publishers often test several different headlines to see which one readers respond to the most.

On Reels, creators will be able to set up to four different thumbnails and captions for a single video in a test. According to images of the feature, different versions will be shown to separate groups of a creator’s audience for 30 minutes. At the end of the testing period, the version with the most plays will “win” and show up on the creator’s profile unless they change it. The feature is available on mobile for now, and Meta says that, in the future, it may also offer AI tools to generate captions and thumbnails.

Creators can test up to four versions of a reel. Image: Meta

Meta also announced a few features that could make managing content a little easier. On a creator’s professional dashboard, they’ll now be able to see how all of their posts are performing and take actions like hiding posts from their profile or moving them to the trash.