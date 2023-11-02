Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC arrives this December

If the first half of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC felt a little short and left you hankering for more ninth-generation adventures, worry not, because the second half is just a few short weeks away.
Today, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced that The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk is slated to debut on the Nintendo Switch on December 14th. Similar to The Teal Mask, The Indigo Disk will transport trainers from the Paldea region to a distant part of the larger Pokémon world as part of a school / cultural exchange program.
Whereas The Teal Mask introduced and was set in a portion of the new Kitakami region, The Indigo Disk’s futuristic Blueberry Academy is actually located in Pokémon Black and White’s Unova region — a detail some have interpreted as a sign that remakes of the fifth-generation games may be in the works.
Along with the addition of fresh pokémon and a new Elite Four, Nintendo’s also teased a handful of gameplay features coming with The Indigo Disk like upgrades to your legendary riding monsters that seemingly allow them to full-on fly (rather than just glide) that look quite promising. Those kinds of updates could add a whole new dimension to Scarlet and Violet’s focus on open-world exploration. That said, depending on their execution, those updates could also end up emphasizing how buggy the games continue to run on current-gen hardware when The Indigo Disk releases next month.