Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC arrives this December

If the first half of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC felt a little short and left you hankering for more ninth-generation adventures, worry not, because the second half is just a few short weeks away.

Today, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced that The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk is slated to debut on the Nintendo Switch on December 14th. Similar to The Teal Mask, The Indigo Disk will transport trainers from the Paldea region to a distant part of the larger Pokémon world as part of a school / cultural exchange program.

Whereas The Teal Mask introduced and was set in a portion of the new Kitakami region, The Indigo Disk’s futuristic Blueberry Academy is actually located in Pokémon Black and White’s Unova region — a detail some have interpreted as a sign that remakes of the fifth-generation games may be in the works.