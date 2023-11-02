More Futurama is headed to Hulu. The streamer has ordered two additional seasons of the quirky sci-fi series, each consisting of 10 episodes.

That’s on top of the 20 Futurama episodes Hulu ordered last year, half of which debuted as part of the reboot’s 11th season in July. The streamer says it will drop the remaining 10 episodes with a season 12 that’s expected to arrive in 2024.

Hulu doesn’t say when seasons 13 and 14 will premiere on the platform, but at least now we know that we can expect a total of 30 new Futurama episodes to hit Hulu in the near future. Hulu first picked up Futurama after the show ended on Comedy Central in 2013, bringing back most of the original cast, including Billy West as Fry, John DiMaggio as Blender, and Katey Sagal as Leela. Futurama creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen also returned as executive producers.