Amazon’s clothing stores are closing down

Amazon is closing its two Amazon Style clothing stores by next week, according to Bloomberg, marking the company’s latest big change to its retail strategy. The company announced in March 2022 that it would be shutting down most of its physical stores, including all 68 of its Books, 4-Star, and Pop Up locations. And this past March, it said it would be closing eight of its Go convenience stores.

The Style clothing stores didn’t even make it two years. Amazon opened its first Style location in Los Angeles, California, in May 2022, promising that the store would offer customers “a personalized and convenient shopping experience while creating local jobs.” A second location in Columbus, Ohio, opened in October 2022.

“After careful consideration, we’ve decided to close our two Amazon Style physical retail stores and focus on our online fashion shopping experience, where we’re offering new, exciting selection at great value and introducing innovative technology to meet the needs of every customer,” spokesperson Kristen Kish said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon. Physical retail remains an important part of our business, and we’re continuing to invest in growing our grocery stores business, which spans Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and third-party partnerships.”

The Style stores will close by November 9th, Kish says.