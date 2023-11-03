The new Echo Show 5 and Apple’s leather AirTag Loops are over half off

Believe it or not, Amazon’s Alexa is turning eight years old on November 6th, and to celebrate, Amazon is discounting a number of Alexa-enabled devices. There are a lot of good deals on everything from streaming sticks and soundbars to Fire tablets, though some of our favorite deals are available on smart displays and smart speakers.
Right now, for example, the company is throwing in Sengled’s 800-lumen color smart bulb for free when you buy the latest Echo Show 5 at its all-time low of $39.99 ($69.99 off). You can also buy the smart display by itself for $39.99 ($50 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The 5.5-inch display is just as small as its predecessor, but this time, it arrives with a new speaker system that produces clearer sound and twice the bass. It also features updated mics and improved processing power. And of course, as an Alexa-enabled display, you can use it to control other smart home devices, set alarms, get news reports, and perform other tasks.
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Let’s face it: Apple’s FineWoven fabric ain’t great. It’s nowhere near as premium of a material as Apple’s now-discontinued leather accessories, showing signs of wear and tear much faster. Luckily, though, Woot’s giving you another chance to at least pick up the discontinued leather AirTag Loops and key ring before they disappear altogether.
Now through November 7th, Woot is selling one leather AirTag Loop in brown, yellow, and red for $12.99 ($26 off), while you can pick up two for $19.99 ($58 off) in the same colors. The AirTag key ring is also on sale in yellow for $12.99 ($22 off), though you can purchase two for $19.99 ($50 off). That’s not a bad deal at all given Apple didn’t add a keychain hole to the AirTag, so you’ll need one of these to attach the item tracker to keys, backpacks, suitcases, and other items.
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Crafted using tanned French leather, you can use the lanyard to keep your item finder in place or to clip it to luggage and other items.
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Like the lanyard, the key ring is made from tanned leather and allows you to clip your AirTag to keys, backpacks, and other products.
Some more ways to save
- BuyDig is throwing in Visa gift cards while discounting LG’s latest G3 OLED TVs. You can, for example, buy the 65-inch model for $2,296.99 ($1,000 off) with a $200 gift card. The LG C3 is LG’s brightest TV and can be mounted on the wall. It also sports excellent gaming capabilities.
- The Aqara U100 smart lock is down to $164.99 ($65 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Along with support for Apple Home Key and Matter, the smart lock features a built-in fingerprint reader as well as a touchscreen keypad.
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the action-adventure game that’s the sequel to Fallen Order, is $34.99 — or half off — at Target for PlayStation 5 and Xbox.
- The Beats Studio Pro are on sale for around $199.95 ($150 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Along with improved noise cancellation and long battery life, the headphones sound terrific and support lossless audio over USB-C. Read our review.