Dell put fast 120Hz panels in its latest UltraSharp monitors

Dell has announced four new UltraSharp monitors that have the potential to be good gaming displays in addition to playing to the brand’s traditional strength of offering color-accurate screens for work. The two 27 inchers have 1440p resolutions, while the other two 24-inch monitors are 1080p. All of them have IPS LCD displays with 120Hz refresh rates, double the 60Hz that Dell has typically offered with its UltraSharp models.

While 120Hz monitors have traditionally been of most interest to gamers, who arguably have the most to gain from a screen that updates twice as quickly as a standard model, Dell is pitching the faster refresh rates in these UltraSharp models as part of a suite of features to enhance visual comfort and reduce eye strain. As well as the higher refresh rates, Dell says the monitors emit far less “harmful blue light” than previous monitors, and also feature built-in ambient light sensors that are designed to read your room and adjust the monitor’s brightness and color tone as necessary.

The two 27-inch monitors are the Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) and the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE). Both have 16:9 LCD screens that cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, but only the latter has a Thunderbolt 4 port that you can use to plug in and charge a compatible laptop with up to 90W of power. Both monitors offer an array of USB-C and USB-A ports for connectivity, as well as DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.1 port with VRR support.

The smaller 24-inch U2424HE UltraSharp with its built-in USB-C hub. Image: Dell

In a similar vein, the two 24-inch monitors — the Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H) and the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2424HE) — are also divided by one offering a USB-C port that can carry video and data and offer up to 90W of charge. These monitors are also IPS LCD and have a 16:9 aspect ratio, but are 1080p and their HDMI ports are listed as version 1.4 with no mention of support for VRR.

As well as these 120Hz monitors, Dell also has a new trio of video conferencing monitors which each feature a massive forehead bezel containing dual speakers, microphones, and 2K webcams. The 24- and 27-inch models have 16:9 aspect ratios and 1080p and 1440p resolutions respectively, while the larger 34-inch model has an ultrawide 21:9 1440p resolution.

The 34-inch P3424WEB with its built-in webcam and speakers. Image: Dell

While Dell already sells plenty of monitors with refresh rates in excess of 60Hz, it’s cool to see support for high refresh rates growing in its UltraSharp line for people who want a monitor suitable for both work and play.

Dell’s new monitors are releasing over the coming weeks, with prices ranging from $379.99 for the 120Hz 24-inch model and $949.99 for the video conferencing ultrawide.

Here’s a complete list of prices and release dates: