BlizzCon 2023: all the latest news and trailers

After a few years of canceled or online-only events, Blizzard’s annual convention is returning to an in-person format. BlizzCon 2023 will once again take place at the Anaheim Convention Center and will span November 3rd and 4th. In terms of announcements, most of the news will likely come out of the opening ceremony, which will be live on November 3rd at 2PM ET. You can expect the usual updates for Blizzard’s big, ongoing games — think Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft — but there’s also a chance we’ll hear about something brand new, like the studio’s mysterious survival game. Also, there will be a K-pop concert featuring Le Sserafim.