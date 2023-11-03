BlizzCon 2023: all the latest news and trailers

After a few years of canceled or online-only events, Blizzard’s annual convention is returning to an in-person format. BlizzCon 2023 will once again take place at the Anaheim Convention Center and will span November 3rd and 4th. In terms of announcements, most of the news will likely come out of the opening ceremony, which will be live on November 3rd at 2PM ET. You can expect the usual updates for Blizzard’s big, ongoing games — think Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft — but there’s also a chance we’ll hear about something brand new, like the studio’s mysterious survival game. Also, there will be a K-pop concert featuring Le Sserafim.
TODAY, A minute agoEven if you don’t play WoW, this is one heck of a trailer.
Blizzard still knows how to make a good cinematic. Here’s some more evidence: this trailer for Cataclysm Classic, which launches in 2024.
TODAY, 13 minutes agoThe new Warcraft mobile game is available to download now.
Warcraft Rumble looks a lot like, well, a mobile game, but it seems to be fairly robust, with PvE and PvP modes. Blizzard announced at BlizzCon that the game is officially live, and you can get it on the App Store and on Google Play.
TODAY, 20 minutes agoDiablo IV’s first expansion is titled Vessel of Hatred.
It adds two new regions to the game and a new class. The expansion is set to arrive in late 2024, but Blizzard plans to share more details this summer. You can get a brief but vague glimpse in Blizzard’s teaser trailer it revealed at BlizzCon.
Well guess what, Hearthstone is almost 10. The game will celebrate the milestone next March, and in the meantime, a Wild West-themed expansion called “Shadow in the Badlands” is launching on November 14th.
Blizzard announced the next hero coming to Overwatch 2, but also teased some additional stuff that’s on the way. That includes a new damage hero, a new support hero, a new map, and a new game mode. It’s all due in 2024.
Competitive Overwatch is in a weird place right now, with an unclear future for OWL. But there’s still something to look forward to, with the Overwatch World Cup kicking off right after the BlizzCon opening ceremony wraps up this afternoon. Here are all the details if you want to tune in.Home Page
TODAY, 24 minutes agoMauga is officially Overwatch’s next hero.
Mauga is a new tank joining with Overwatch 2’s 8th season. Blizzard revealed his debut trailer at BlizzCon.
TODAY, An hour agoPhil Spencer is here!
The Xbox (and now-fully-acquired Activision Blizzard) boss is onstage as part of the opening ceremony for BlizzCon. He name-dropped StarCraft!
TODAY, Two hours agoGet ready for a ... blizzard of news.
Or at least some game announcements. BlizzCon is back in-person, and the opening ceremony kicks off at 2PM ET today. You can watch in the embed below.
