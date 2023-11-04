Sony’s noise-canceling XM5s are matching their lowest price to date

Peace and quiet can be hard to come by, whether you’re a parent, a frequent traveler, or someone who has been forced to listen to ongoing construction for what feels like an eternity — trust me, I would know. Thankfully, Sony’s WH-1000XM5s are currently on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for as low as $328 ($73 off), matching their best price to date.

Sony’s flagship headphones have offered some of the best sound you can get in a pair of over-ears since the 1000X series arrived more than six years ago. The competition has become increasingly stiff in the time since — take the recently released Bose QuietComfort Ultra, as an example — but the latest iteration continues to offer best-in-class ANC and clear, natural-sounding audio. The XM5s also tout a nice mix of features for the price, including multipoint Bluetooth support for simultaneous connections and a more comfortable design, two things that have helped them retain the crown as the best pair of noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

Although we haven’t been able to put Amazon’s 24-inch soundbar through its proper paces yet — we’ve only received a brief press demo so far — it seems like a simple solution for anyone who wants to step up from their TV’s built-in speakers. It doesn’t offer the most pristine audio quality, but it’s plenty loud and offers compatibility with Amazon’s existing streaming devices and Fire TV-branded televisions, something that should make the setup process pretty straightforward if you’re someone who is already tapped into the Amazon ecosystem. It’s also equipped with Bluetooth and support for both ARC and eARC, along with Dolby Audio, putting it on par with several other soundbars within this price range.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar $ 100 $ 120 17 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 120 17 % off Amazon’s own Fire TV Soundbar is a 2.0-channel speaker that stretches 24 inches long. It’s got support for Dolby Audio, DTS, and Bluetooth and connects to a compatible TV via an HDMI port with eARC or ARC. $100 at Amazon

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!