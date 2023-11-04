AI companies have all kinds of arguments against paying for copyrighted content

Any requirement to obtain consent for accessible works to be used for training would chill Al innovation. It is not feasible to achieve the scale of data necessary to develop responsible Al models even when the identity of a work and its owner is known. Such licensing schemes will also impede innovation from start-ups and entrants who don’t have the resources to obtain licenses, leaving Al development to a small set of companies with the resources to run large-scale licensing programs or to developers in countries that have decided that use of copyrighted works to train Al models is not infringement.