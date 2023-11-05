How AI brought the Beatles back together one more time

Hi, friends! Welcome to Installer No. 13, your guide to the best and Verge-iest stuff in the world. (If you’re new here, welcome, so psyched you found us, and also you can read all the old editions at the Installer homepage.)

I also have for you a couple of nifty AI tools, a robot vacuum, a bunch of new stuff about the new Beatles song, a Simpsons GIF generator, a Godzilla movie, and a three-hour podcast about Facebook.

And I have a specific question I’m hoping we can figure out together this week: how do you manage your budget and money? I’m not looking for, like, wealth manager tips over here. But Mint is shutting down, and Mint was an excellent, simple way to track your money. Do you have an app you like even better, either for one small thing or for your whole financial life? Do you do it all in Excel, do you tell ChatGPT everything you buy, do you just YOLO it and hope for the best? Email installer@theverge.com or text me at 203-570-8663, and tell me how you do it.

In general, of course, the best part of Installer is always your ideas and tips. What cool stuff are you reading, watching, playing, installing, whittling, knitting, or otherwise doing right now? Tell me everything: installer@theverge.com. And if you know someone else who might enjoy Installer, forward it to them and tell them to subscribe here.

Alright, lots of good links this week. Let’s go.

The Drop

Deep dive

I’m probably only ever going to get one chance to do this here, so: let’s talk about the Beatles.

The most important band of all time (I will not be taking questions on this) put out what is almost certain to be the last Beatles song ever, called “Now and Then,” this week. It’s based on a 50-year-old demo that the late John Lennon recorded badly onto a cassette, and while it’s definitely not by a long shot the Beatles’ best song, it’s one of the more remarkable.

The music industry is speedrunning the whole AI boom, and there are so many reasons to be concerned about where it will all land. But for me, this is just unambiguously good: thanks to AI, we’re going to get to hear old music again, better than it ever sounded before. I’m in.

Screen share

Chris Plante, the editor-in-chief of our sister site Polygon, never makes me feel bad for liking Assassin’s Creed as much as I do, even though I suspect he rolls his eyes at me every time I bring it up. In addition to having excellent video game taste, Chris also loves telling everyone to watch ultra-deep-cut streaming shows, trying to make the gaming industry a better place for everyone, and frequently almost convincing me to buy a Steam Deck. (So far, only almost.)

I asked Chris to share his homescreen with us, figuring he’d have, like, 93 pages full of video games. I was wrong! For a good and fascinating reason. Here’s Chris’ homescreen, plus some info on the apps he uses and why:

The phone: iPhone 15 Pro

The wallpaper: My son! But sorry, I don’t put pictures of my kid on the internet because one time I wrote that the Batmobile shouldn’t have giant guns, and people told me to kill myself.

The apps: I had a toxic relationship with my homescreen for most of my adult life. That ended about five years ago when 1) I got diagnosed with anxiety 2) I had a kid and subsequently lost most of my free time and 3) I began to delete all of my social media apps — an exhausting process that culminated this summer with me finally saying “fuck off” to Twitter.

In place of all of these apps and games that inspired some really nasty, compulsive behavior, I started a new hobby: learning Japanese. If I’m being honest, I can’t stop myself from obsessively picking at my phone at all times, but I can choose what I obsess over.

I started with Duolingo two years ago before having the epiphany all Japanese learners have — Duolingo isn’t meant for Japanese. Since then, I’ve tried all sorts of different apps. This current group has lasted the longest: Anki helps me retain vocabulary; Bunpro covers grammar (it’s technically a test app and unavailable on the App Store); and the 日本語 folder has dictionaries, reading apps, and some kanji stuff. I also keep Google Translate ready to go at all times so I don’t spend too much time on my phone when checking the kanji in whatever children’s manga I’m struggling through.

Otherwise, it’s the usual: Signal and Authenticator for work; YNAB because I’m a dullard with finances and envelope budgeting saves me from myself; and Letterboxd, arguably the one social media app I’ve kept. Though pro tip for Letterboxd: write it for yourself and nobody else. You feel less pressure, and you have the benefit of recalling what a movie made you feel in the moments after you watched it. I can’t remember ever reading old tweets or Facebook posts, but every couple of weeks, I’ll be curious about, say, what I thought of some horror movie I watched during the pandemic. And there it is, waiting for me!

Oh, and Overcast. I use the widget so I can hit pause when I’m doing chores.

Speaking of compulsions, I keep Slack on the third screen. And video games get deleted the moment I stop enjoying them. Did I mention I have anxiety?

As always, I also asked Chris to name a few things he’s into right now. Here’s what he came back with:

Crowdsourced

Here’s what the Installer community is into this week. I want to know what you’re into right now as well! Email installer@theverge.com with your recommendations for anything and everything, and we’ll feature some of our favorites here every week.

“My inbox has absolutely been saved by Shortwave — finally get to relive the glory of those Inbox by Gmail days.” – Hillary

“I find myself explaining how to use computers for a large portion of my life. At work, nothing is a better aid than CleanShot X. Nothing, nothing makes me happier than sending a 15-second GIF on how to complete a task instead of 10 bullet points in a Slack message.” – Liam

“I thought Genie was pretty cool. It lets you make 3D models with gen AI the way you would with Midjourney or DALL-E. I’ve been on their Luma Labs beta for a while, and what they have is pretty dang good.” – Matt

“Found this amazing website called Frinkiac with millions of screengrabs of the Simpsons series (till season 17). I use it all the time to make GIFs and share stills. You can search by quotes or even season and episode. It’s such a simple idea but a technical marvel.” – Priyantan

“Somehow, I ended up binge-watching Yoshua Bengio’s lectures on YouTube for hours on end. That led to books on ML, and now I’m reading neuroscience books? The connection between those is fascinating. Don’t know what got into me, but that’s been pretty much the last two weeks of my life.” – Kruti

“Big fan of Retro at the moment.” – Tim

“I’ve been enjoying Music League. We have a weekly league set up, and the winner chooses the theme for the next week. It’s been a fantastic way to find new music from the other submissions, and I’ve been using playlists to narrow down my own songs, so I have 15–20 themed playlists mostly full of favorites from my own library that I’d often forgotten about.” – Michael

“Stumbled upon Book Tracker this week. No extras, clean, basic UI, fair price.” – Zook

“I am listening to and loving Andrew Leland’s memoir, The Country of the Blind. I also want to recommend getting a laptop stand and separate peripherals for people working from home all day. I have been using a Twelve South folding thing for a couple of weeks and have a lot less neck and shoulder pain already.” – Jeanne

“The Lazarus Heist, a BBC podcast about how North Korean government-sponsored hackers nearly stole $1B.” – Dave

Signing off

It’s the daylight saving time switchover this weekend, which means people all over the US will change their clocks back an hour and grumble about it for the rest of the weekend. For me, it means dealing with my kid, who does not understand when clocks switch, trying to sync my microwave clock and my oven clock even though that’s apparently physically impossible, and forgetting the clock in my car only to panic in three days when I think I’m an hour off. Mostly, though, it means that daylight saving time jokes TikTok is all over my feed once again, and that is frankly worth the hassle. Plus, it’s always possible that we finally get our act together and get rid of DST altogether, so treasure this fun while you can.