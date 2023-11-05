ChatGPT subscribers may get a ‘GPT builder’ option soon

Just as OpenAI is preparing for its first-ever developer conference, a significant ChatGPT update has leaked. According to The Decoder, leaked screenshots and videos show a custom chatbot creator with many of the same features already available in ChatGPT using GPT-4, like web browsing and data analysis. OpenAI will apparently also have a new marketplace where users can share their chatbot or browse those made by others.

A user called Choi posted a summary of the rumored updates a few days ago. This morning, SEO tools developer Tibor Blaho shared a video of the UI for the feature in action, showing a GPT Builder option that lets users enter a prompt — an example reads “make a creative who helps generate visuals for new products.” — to create a chatbot.

On the “Create” tab, there are options to choose a default language, tone, and writing style for the bot. Then, a “Configure” tab has fields for naming, describing, and giving instructions to the bot about what it can and can’t do. Users can also upload files for a bespoke knowledgebase and toggle capabilities like web browsing and image generation. There’s also a box for adding custom actions to your chatbot.

Finally, next to the configure options, there’s a “Preview pane” with a prompt box for testing the bot as it’s edited. Braho posted a detailed breakdown of the GPT Builder in a LinkedIn post, as well.

In addition to the new Gizmo tool, Choi claims that OpenAI is planning to release an enterprise “Team” subscription plan with “Flexible” and “Annual” options. Choi shared a screenshot that breaks down the Team plan’s features, like unlimited high-speed GPT-4 and four times longer context. The screenshot says it’s priced at $25 per user, per month. Choi says the non-annual option will be $30 per month, and both plans have a three-user minimum.