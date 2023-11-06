OpenAI turbocharges GPT-4 and makes it cheaper

OpenAI announced more improvements to its large language models, GPT-4 and GPT-3.5, including updated knowledge bases and a much longer context window. The company says it will also follow Google and Microsoft’s lead and begin protecting customers against copyright lawsuits.
GPT-4 Turbo, currently available via an API preview, has been trained with information dating to April 2023, the company announced Monday at its first-ever developer conference. The earlier version of GPT-4 released in March only learned from data dated up to September 2021. OpenAI plans to release a production-ready Turbo model in the next few weeks but did not give an exact date.
GPT-4 Turbo is cheaper to run for developers
GPT-4 Turbo will also “see” more data, with a 128K context window, which OpenAI says is “equivalent to more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt.” Generally, larger context windows let large language models like GPT understand more of the question and offer more thought-out responses. Previously, OpenAI released two versions of GPT-4, one with a context window of only 8K and another at 32K.
OpenAI says GPT-4 Turbo is cheaper to run for developers. Input will cost only $0.01 per 1,000 tokens — the basic unit of text or code for LLMs to read — compared to the $0.03 on GPT-4. Each output will be $0.03 per 1,000 tokens. Overall, OpenAI says the new version of GPT-4 is three times cheaper than the earlier ones.
This newest version of GPT-4 will still accept image prompts, text-to-speech requests, and integrate DALL-E 3, a feature first announced in October.
The company says the improvements to GPT-4 Turbo mean users can ask the model to perform more complex tasks in one prompt. People can even tell GPT-4 Turbo to specifically use the coding language of their choice for results, like code in XML or JSON.
Companies using the GPT-3.5 Turbo model will also see improvements in context windows, functionality, and pricing. It will have a 16K context window by default and the same function updates as GPT-4 Turbo. GPT-3.5 Turbo will cost $0.01 for input and $0.002 for output.
OpenAI released GPT-3.5 Turbo in March and billed it as the best model for non-chat usage. In August, the company released a version that can be fine-tuned.
Beyond improvements to the flagship model, OpenAI also announced it will follow in the footsteps of Microsoft and Google and provide copyright indemnity to enterprise users through a program called Copyright Shield.
“We will now step in and defend our customers, and pay the costs incurred, if you face legal claims around copyright infringement,” the company said in a statement.
Copyright Shield will cover generally available features of ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI’s developer platform.
Google said it will take legal responsibility if customers using its embedded generative AI features are sued for copyright infringement. Microsoft extended the same protections to enterprise users of its Copilot AI products.