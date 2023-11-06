Revel bails on electric mopeds in favor of more cars

There will be fewer electric scooters strewn about the streets of New York City and San Francisco soon. Electric moped sharing company Revel has decided to shut down its two-wheeler rentals to focus on its EV rideshare business, comprised of Tesla and Kia models. The 3,000 mopeds the company has left will be gathered up over the next couple of weeks for recycling.

Despite the growing popularity of similar services like Citi Bike’s bike share program, Revel spokesperson Robert Familiar told TechCrunch that its moped rides had fallen by 30 percent since last summer. The company had already pulled out of Washington, DC, and Miami in November last year. Revel will lay off “about 67 staffers” as it closes its moped rental side.