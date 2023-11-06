Skip to main content
Nintendo’s latest Switch OLED has Smash Bros.-themed controllers

Nintendo is giving the Switch OLED a makeover as part of a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

An image of a OLED Nintendo Switch with Smash Bros.-themed controllers
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is giving its OLED Switch a Smash Bros.-themed paint job. The latest version of the console comes as part of a new bundle with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and includes gray Joy-Cons that feature the game’s logo.

The makeover still isn’t as exciting as the Super Smash Bros.-inspired Switch that Nintendo launched when Ultimate first came out, as it doesn’t include a dock that shows detailed illustrations of Mario, Kirby, Donkey Kong, Link, and other favorite fighters. This Switch comes with just a plain black dock instead.

Image: Nintendo

The bundle comes with the redesigned Switch OLED model, a full game download of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online’s Individual membership. It will cost $349.99, which is a pretty good price given that an OLED Switch by itself costs the same amount. The bundle comes out on November 19th and will be available at “select retailers” and the My Nintendo Store.

Nintendo launched a couple of other themed Switch OLED models this year, including a bright red one for Super Mario Bros. Wonder along with a Zelda-inspired Switch OLED for Tears of the Kingdom.

