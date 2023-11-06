Nintendo’s latest Switch OLED has Smash Bros.-themed controllers

Nintendo is giving its OLED Switch a Smash Bros.-themed paint job. The latest version of the console comes as part of a new bundle with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and includes gray Joy-Cons that feature the game’s logo.

The makeover still isn’t as exciting as the Super Smash Bros.-inspired Switch that Nintendo launched when Ultimate first came out, as it doesn’t include a dock that shows detailed illustrations of Mario, Kirby, Donkey Kong, Link, and other favorite fighters. This Switch comes with just a plain black dock instead.

Image: Nintendo

The bundle comes with the redesigned Switch OLED model, a full game download of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online’s Individual membership. It will cost $349.99, which is a pretty good price given that an OLED Switch by itself costs the same amount. The bundle comes out on November 19th and will be available at “select retailers” and the My Nintendo Store.