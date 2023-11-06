Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

All the news from OpenAI’s first developer conference

By Alex Heath, a deputy editor and author of the Command Line newsletter. He’s covered the tech industry for over a decade at The Information and other outlets.

Share this story

It has been almost a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, kicking off the generative AI boom that has quickly reshaped the tech industry.

Since then, OpenAI has been racing to maintain its early lead over an increasingly crowded set of rivals by releasing GPT-4, plug-ins that let ChatGPT hook into other services, the DALL-E 3 image generator, and an enterprise tier. On Monday, the company is hosting its first-ever developer conference called DevDay in San Francisco, where it’s expected to announce a platform for building custom chatbots.

The Verge will be covering all the news out of OpenAI DevDay. The main keynote kicks off at 10AM PT and is being livestreamed on YouTube.

  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 15 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    Altman is wrapping up.

    OpenAI just gave away $500 in credits to everyone in the audience — the company clearly wants developers to get moving with its new tools.

    He also said OpenAI will be holding another developer event next year. “What we launched today is going to look very quaint relative to what we’re busy creating for you now,” Altman said in closing out the event.


  • Emma Roth

    TODAY, 25 minutes ago

    Emma Roth

    OpenAI is launching a GPT store later this month.

    The store will let users share and sell their custom GPT bots. Sam Altman says OpenAI is going to “pay people who build the most useful and the most used GPTs” a portion of the company’s revenue.


    Sam Altman stands in front of a screen displaying a digital storefront in a web browser. It has navigation options on the left. The main content features different bots.
    Sam Altman presenting OpenAI’s store for custom GPT bots.
    Image: OpenAI
  • Emma Roth

    TODAY, 36 minutes ago

    Emma Roth

    ChatGPT is getting GPT-4 Turbo.

    The chatbot uses the latest version of OpenAI’s large language model, allowing it to browse the web to write and run code, analyze data, and more. It also won’t have the “annoying” drop-down model-picker menu — it will know which model to use automatically.


    OpenAI turbocharges GPT-4 and makes it cheaper

    Emilia David
  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 37 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    You’ll be able to make a custom ChatGPT bot.

    They’re called GPTs and are meant to be tailored to specific uses.

    You’ll be able to add custom instructions, knowledge, and actions and can program them by typing what you want them to do.

    We’ve got a full story here:


    OpenAI is letting anyone create their own version of ChatGPT

    Alex Heath
  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 40 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    Satya Nadella is here.

    The Microsoft CEO says, “We love you guys ... You guys have built something magical.”

    He spent a couple minutes talking about Microsoft’s vision for putting AI everywhere (he said “Copilot” a lot).

    “I’m excited for us to build AGI together,” Altman said.


  • Emma Roth

    TODAY, 46 minutes ago

    Emma Roth

    OpenAI’s “copyright shield” defends customers from legal action.

    Here’s Sam Altman on the new offer:

    We can defend our customers and pay the costs incurred if you face legal claims around copyright infringement

    Copyright shield is available to ChatGPT Enterprise and API users.


  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 47 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    GPT-4 Turbo will be cheaper for developers.

    Altman says developers said they’d build a lot more if OpenAI could lower the price. So it’s lowing the price by 3x for input tokens and 2x for output tokens.

    OpenAI will work on speed gains for developers next. It’ll be “a lot faster” soon, he says.


  • Emilia David

    TODAY, 48 minutes ago

    Emilia David

    OpenAI turbocharges GPT-4 and makes it cheaper

    Illustration of the OpenAI logo on an orange background with purple lines
    Illustration: The Verge

    OpenAI announced more improvements to its large language models, GPT-4 and GPT-3.5, including updated knowledge bases and a much longer context window. The company says it will also follow Google and Microsoft’s lead and begin protecting customers against copyright lawsuits.

    GPT-4 Turbo, currently available via an API preview, has been trained with information dating to April 2023, the company announced Monday at its first-ever developer conference. The earlier version of GPT-4 released in March only learned from data dated up to September 2021. OpenAI plans to release a production-ready Turbo model in the next few weeks but did not give an exact date.

    Read Article >
  • Alex Heath

    TODAY, 48 minutes ago

    Alex Heath

    OpenAI is letting anyone create their own version of ChatGPT

    ChatGPT logo in mint green and black colors.
    Illustration: The Verge

    With the release of ChatGPT one year ago, OpenAI introduced the world to the idea of an AI chatbot that can seemingly do anything. Now, the company is releasing a platform for making custom versions of ChatGPT for specific use cases — no coding required.

    In the coming weeks, these AI agents, which OpenAI is calling GPTs, will be accessible through the GPT Store. Details about how the store will look and work are scarce for now, though OpenAI is promising to eventually pay creators an unspecified amount based on how much their GPTs are used. GPTs will be available to paying ChatGPT Plus subscribers and OpenAI enterprise customers, who can make internal-only GPTs for their employees.

    Read Article >
  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 50 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    “We are just as annoyed as all of you —

    probably more — that GPT4’s knowledge ended in 2021. We will try to never let it get that out of date again,” Sam Altman said on stage.

    Good news for ChatGPT users, bad news for anyone scared of how disruptive a current version of this system could be.


  • Emma Roth

    TODAY, 53 minutes ago

    Emma Roth

    GPT-4 Turbo is here.

    OpenAI’s Sam Altman just announced GPT-4 Turbo, the latest version of the company’s GPT large language model. It comes with several improvements, including “better world knowledge” and a 128,000 token window, allowing for longer prompts.


  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, 55 minutes ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    Sam Altman is on stage.

    The OpenAI CEO says 2 million developers are now working with the company’s tools, and around 460 companies on the Fortune 500 companies are using its products.

    The really big number? 100 million people are using ChatGPT weekly. That’s huge.


  • Jon Porter

    TODAY, 59 minutes ago

    Jon Porter

    OpenAI says ChatGPT has 100 million weekly users

    Stock image of computer chip on an illustration of the human brain.
    Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

    One hundred million people are using ChatGPT on a weekly basis, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced at its first-ever developer conference on Monday. Since releasing its ChatGPT and Whisper models via API in March, the company also now boasts over two million developers, including over 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

    OpenAI announced the figures as it detailed a range of new features, including a platform for building custom versions of ChatGPT to help with specific tasks and GPT-4 Turbo, a new model that has knowledge of world events up to April 2023 and which can fit the equivalent of over 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

    Read Article >
  • Jacob Kastrenakes

    TODAY, An hour ago

    Jacob Kastrenakes

    OpenAI’s first developer conference is about to kick off.

    You can watch live via our storystream. The company is expected to announce updates to GPT-4 and more.


    All the news from OpenAI’s first developer conference

    Alex Heath
  • Wes Davis

    Nov 5

    Wes Davis

    ChatGPT subscribers may get a ‘GPT builder’ option soon

    A rendition of OpenAI’s logo, which looks like a stylized whirlpool.
    Illustration: The Verge

    Just as OpenAI is preparing for its first-ever developer conference, a significant ChatGPT update has leaked. According to The Decoder, leaked screenshots and videos show a custom chatbot creator with many of the same features already available in ChatGPT using GPT-4, like web browsing and data analysis. OpenAI will apparently also have a new marketplace where users can share their chatbot or browse those made by others.

    A user called Choi posted a summary of the rumored updates a few days ago. This morning, SEO tools developer Tibor Blaho shared a video of the UI for the feature in action, showing a GPT Builder option that lets users enter a prompt — an example reads “make a creative who helps generate visuals for new products.” — to create a chatbot.

    Read Article >