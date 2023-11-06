All the news from OpenAI’s first developer conference

It has been almost a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, kicking off the generative AI boom that has quickly reshaped the tech industry.
Since then, OpenAI has been racing to maintain its early lead over an increasingly crowded set of rivals by releasing GPT-4, plug-ins that let ChatGPT hook into other services, the DALL-E 3 image generator, and an enterprise tier. On Monday, the company is hosting its first-ever developer conference called DevDay in San Francisco, where it’s expected to announce a platform for building custom chatbots.
TODAY, 15 minutes agoAltman is wrapping up.
OpenAI just gave away $500 in credits to everyone in the audience — the company clearly wants developers to get moving with its new tools.
He also said OpenAI will be holding another developer event next year. “What we launched today is going to look very quaint relative to what we’re busy creating for you now,” Altman said in closing out the event.
TODAY, 25 minutes agoOpenAI is launching a GPT store later this month.
The store will let users share and sell their custom GPT bots. Sam Altman says OpenAI is going to “pay people who build the most useful and the most used GPTs” a portion of the company’s revenue.
TODAY, 36 minutes agoChatGPT is getting GPT-4 Turbo.
The chatbot uses the latest version of OpenAI’s large language model, allowing it to browse the web to write and run code, analyze data, and more. It also won’t have the “annoying” drop-down model-picker menu — it will know which model to use automatically.
TODAY, 37 minutes agoYou’ll be able to make a custom ChatGPT bot.
They’re called GPTs and are meant to be tailored to specific uses.
You’ll be able to add custom instructions, knowledge, and actions and can program them by typing what you want them to do.
TODAY, 40 minutes agoSatya Nadella is here.
The Microsoft CEO says, “We love you guys ... You guys have built something magical.”
He spent a couple minutes talking about Microsoft’s vision for putting AI everywhere (he said “Copilot” a lot).
“I’m excited for us to build AGI together,” Altman said.
TODAY, 46 minutes agoOpenAI’s “copyright shield” defends customers from legal action.
Here’s Sam Altman on the new offer:
We can defend our customers and pay the costs incurred if you face legal claims around copyright infringement
Copyright shield is available to ChatGPT Enterprise and API users.
TODAY, 47 minutes agoGPT-4 Turbo will be cheaper for developers.
Altman says developers said they’d build a lot more if OpenAI could lower the price. So it’s lowing the price by 3x for input tokens and 2x for output tokens.
OpenAI will work on speed gains for developers next. It’ll be “a lot faster” soon, he says.
TODAY, 48 minutes ago
TODAY, 48 minutes ago
TODAY, 50 minutes ago“We are just as annoyed as all of you —
probably more — that GPT4’s knowledge ended in 2021. We will try to never let it get that out of date again,” Sam Altman said on stage.
Good news for ChatGPT users, bad news for anyone scared of how disruptive a current version of this system could be.
TODAY, 53 minutes agoGPT-4 Turbo is here.
OpenAI’s Sam Altman just announced GPT-4 Turbo, the latest version of the company’s GPT large language model. It comes with several improvements, including “better world knowledge” and a 128,000 token window, allowing for longer prompts.
TODAY, 55 minutes agoSam Altman is on stage.
The OpenAI CEO says 2 million developers are now working with the company’s tools, and around 460 companies on the Fortune 500 companies are using its products.
The really big number? 100 million people are using ChatGPT weekly. That’s huge.
TODAY, 59 minutes ago
TODAY, An hour agoOpenAI’s first developer conference is about to kick off.
You can watch live via our storystream. The company is expected to announce updates to GPT-4 and more.
Nov 5
