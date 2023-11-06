Skip to main content
Logitech’s custom-fitting G Fit earbuds and G303 Shroud mouse are on sale

Plus, Hisense’s latest U8H QLED TVs are on sale, while Amazon and Target are selling three video games for the price of two.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

The Logitech G Fits wireless earbuds sitting in an opened yellow case.
Logitech’s G Fit earbuds uniquely conform to the shape of your ears.
Image: Logitech

While it might seem like every sale going on right now is somehow related to Black Friday, some retailers are still discounting things because, well, why not? Case in point, right now, Amazon seems to have randomly decided to discount a bunch of Logitech gaming accessories — and we’re here for it.

Amazon’s slashing prices on a bunch of items, taking $40 off Logitech’s last-gen G Pro X Superlight ($109.99) and even offering Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed TKL wireless mechanical keyboard at a new record low price of $149.99 ($80 off). Heck, even one of our favorite gaming mice — the minimalist ambidextrous Logitech G303 Shroud — is on sale for $99.99 ($30 off).

Our favorite deal, however, is available on the Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds, which have returned to their all-time low price of $149.99 ($80 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that’ll fit just right, the G Fits might just be it. Like Logitech’s UE Fits, the buds are designed to mold to your unique ear shape, but these are more gaming-focused with a low-latency Bluetooth mode along with a USB-A receiver so you can connect them to consoles and PCs.

Logitech G Fits

Logitech’s G Fits are gaming-oriented wireless earbuds that mold to the shape of your ears for a custom fit. They feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless, the latter using a USB-A transmitter for connecting to consoles and PCs.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a 4K TV, various configurations of Hisense’s latest U8H QLED TVs are now down to new all-time low prices. You can, for instance, buy the 55-inch model for around $698 ($402 off) at Amazon and Best Buy or the 65-inch for about $898 ($502 off) at Amazon or Best Buy.

The 2023 version of Hisense’s Mini LED TV sports excellent peak brightness levels and even more local dimming zones than the last-gen model. Along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, it also runs Google’s TV software for an exceptionally user-friendly streaming experience. At the same time, the TV also offers a range of gamer-friendly features, including support for a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDMI 2.1.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (2023)

Hisense’s latest U8H Mini LED 4K TV offers double the local dimming zones of its predecessor along with support for Wi-Fi 6E. The TV also supports 144 Hz and continues to run on the excellent Google TV software.

$698 at Amazon (55-inch)$898 at Amazon (65-inch)$1296 at Amazon (75-inch)

Just a few more...

