Logitech’s custom-fitting G Fit earbuds and G303 Shroud mouse are on sale

While it might seem like every sale going on right now is somehow related to Black Friday, some retailers are still discounting things because, well, why not? Case in point, right now, Amazon seems to have randomly decided to discount a bunch of Logitech gaming accessories — and we’re here for it.
Amazon’s slashing prices on a bunch of items, taking $40 off Logitech’s last-gen G Pro X Superlight ($109.99) and even offering Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed TKL wireless mechanical keyboard at a new record low price of $149.99 ($80 off). Heck, even one of our favorite gaming mice — the minimalist ambidextrous Logitech G303 Shroud — is on sale for $99.99 ($30 off).
Our favorite deal, however, is available on the Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds, which have returned to their all-time low price of $149.99 ($80 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that’ll fit just right, the G Fits might just be it. Like Logitech’s UE Fits, the buds are designed to mold to your unique ear shape, but these are more gaming-focused with a low-latency Bluetooth mode along with a USB-A receiver so you can connect them to consoles and PCs.
Logitech G Fits
Logitech’s G Fits are gaming-oriented wireless earbuds that mold to the shape of your ears for a custom fit. They feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless, the latter using a USB-A transmitter for connecting to consoles and PCs.
If you’re in the market for a 4K TV, various configurations of Hisense’s latest U8H QLED TVs are now down to new all-time low prices. You can, for instance, buy the 55-inch model for around $698 ($402 off) at Amazon and Best Buy or the 65-inch for about $898 ($502 off) at Amazon or Best Buy.
The 2023 version of Hisense’s Mini LED TV sports excellent peak brightness levels and even more local dimming zones than the last-gen model. Along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, it also runs Google’s TV software for an exceptionally user-friendly streaming experience. At the same time, the TV also offers a range of gamer-friendly features, including support for a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDMI 2.1.
Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (2023)
Hisense’s latest U8H Mini LED 4K TV offers double the local dimming zones of its predecessor along with support for Wi-Fi 6E. The TV also supports 144 Hz and continues to run on the excellent Google TV software.
Just a few more...
- The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are on sale for $199 ($80 off) at Amazon. The buds may not offer spatial audio like the new Ultra, but they are still a terrific pair of wireless earbuds with powerful active noise cancellation and a dynamic, rich sound. Read our review.
- Amazon and Target have launched new buy two, get one free sale events, allowing you to pick up three select Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games for the price of two. The sale includes titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Starfield, Diablo IV, Final Fantasy XVI, and Elden Ring.
- If the new M3-powered MacBook Pros are out of your budget, the M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air is on sale at Amazon for $1,049 ($250 off) with 8GB of RAM and 265GB of storage. It’s nearly identical to the 13-inch model from last year aside from the larger display, though it does sport better speakers. Read our review.