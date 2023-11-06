Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down as CEO

Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is stepping down from the chief executive role of Bumble Inc., the company announced on Monday. Wolfe Herd will be succeeded by Lidiane Jones, the current CEO of Slack, who took the role at that company in January. Jones will start at Bumble on January 2nd, 2024. Wolfe Herd will remain at Bumble as its executive chair.

Wolfe Herd was initially a co-founder at Tinder; after being pushed out of the company, she went on to found Bumble in 2014. Bumble started as a dating app where women would kick off conversations, and the company has since expanded into friendships and networking. Bumble Inc. is the parent company of more than just Bumble; it also oversees Badoo, Fruitz, and Official.