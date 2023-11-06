PlayStation is cutting off X sharing options

Sony is terminating its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PS5 and PS4, meaning you soon won’t be able to post screenshots and clips to X from those consoles.

“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” Sony said in a support message on its website. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).” Wario64 posted a screenshot of a similar message on Threads that appears to have popped up on a PS5 console.