PlayStation is cutting off X sharing options

Sony is terminating its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PS5 and PS4, meaning you soon won’t be able to post screenshots and clips to X from those consoles.
“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” Sony said in a support message on its website. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).” Wario64 posted a screenshot of a similar message on Threads that appears to have popped up on a PS5 console.
Sony didn’t elaborate on why it’s cutting off its X integrations, and the company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. However, in the message on its website, the company pointed to support documents about how to share your captures from PS5 or PS4 if you want to pull them off those consoles to post elsewhere. (If you’re on PS5, the PlayStation app is a great way to grab your video and screenshots so you can share them on social media platforms.)