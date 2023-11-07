The Asus ROG Ally has fallen to an all-time low ahead of Black Friday

Thanks to the rousing success of the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck, it’s safe to say that portable gaming is having a moment — something The Verge’s David Pierce discussed at length with the Polygon crew on a recent episode of The Vergecast. Asus also entered the handheld fray earlier this year with the ROG Ally, and now, thanks to an ongoing Asus promo, it’s available with an AMD Z1 Extreme chip for an all-time low of $599.99 ($100 off) with offer code NC100.

We had some serious reservations with the ROG Ally when we first reviewed the handheld gaming PC. Asus has since ironed out some of our initial concerns, but some remain, including the console’s mediocre battery life and a bizarre performance gap between the retail units and our original review units. However, it still outperforms the Steam Deck in several notable ways — which it should, given the loftier price tag.

The portable Windows machine is equipped with a quieter fan, for one, along with a larger 1080p display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and beefier performance thanks to the Z1 Extreme. The said chip performs even better when plugged in and using the handheld’s apt-titled “Turbo” mode, which increases the power draw to 30 watts and results in markedly improved performance while gaming.

Just don’t expect a flawless Windows 11 experience, plugged in or not.

Daylight saving time is notorious for a lot of things. It has the potential to ruin scheduled plans and upset our circadian rhythms, for instance, though its most obvious impact is that it leads to shorter days and, by extension, cooler weather. Thankfully, if you find yourself loading up on more coffee or tea than usual during the dreary fall days, the Ember Mug 2 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now in select colors for $109.99 ($40 off), nearly matching its best price to date.

Although it didn’t make our 2023 Holiday Gift Guide, Ember’s latest smart mug remains a favorite of multiple Verge staffers. The 14-ounce temperature-controlled vessel lets you choose your desired drinking temperature using an accompanying app, which the mug can then hold for up to 80 minutes thanks to its built-in battery. The mug can also hold that temperature indefinitely when resting on the included charging coaster, making it a handy — albeit, somewhat unnecessary — gadget for anyone who takes their sweet time getting their caffeine fix in the AM.

