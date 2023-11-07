Popsocket lets people design their cases with AI

Phone accessory maker Popsocket will now let people design their phone grips with AI via Stable Diffusion and award up to $100,000 in a holiday giveaway for the best designs.

Popsocket’s AI Customizer allows people to make their phone holders or cases exude as much personality as they want, and “bring their wildest visions to life,” says Popsocket. While the company previously offered a way to design cases and grips, that feature used a library of backgrounds or asked users to upload their own photos.

Generate an image from a text prompt or with the help of an upload. Image: Popsocket

The AI customizer uses a “highly optimized version of Stable Diffusion XL,” the company tells The Verge in an email. Users can either write out a prompt for their new design or upload a photo, say of their dog, and change the photo’s background using the AI tool.