Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Popsocket lets people design their cases with AI

Popsocket lets people design their cases with AI

/

People can prompt a Stable Diffusion XL model to create fanciful phone grip designs from scratch or from an uploaded photo.

By Emilia David, a reporter who covers AI. Prior to joining The Verge, she covered the intersection between technology, finance, and the economy.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Person holding a popsocket magsafe
Photo by Mitchell Clark / The Verge

Phone accessory maker Popsocket will now let people design their phone grips with AI via Stable Diffusion and award up to $100,000 in a holiday giveaway for the best designs.

Popsocket’s AI Customizer allows people to make their phone holders or cases exude as much personality as they want, and “bring their wildest visions to life,” says Popsocket. While the company previously offered a way to design cases and grips, that feature used a library of backgrounds or asked users to upload their own photos.

Generate an image from a text prompt or with the help of an upload.
Generate an image from a text prompt or with the help of an upload.
Image: Popsocket

The AI customizer uses a “highly optimized version of Stable Diffusion XL,” the company tells The Verge in an email. Users can either write out a prompt for their new design or upload a photo, say of their dog, and change the photo’s background using the AI tool.

Popsocket also launched a holiday giveaway and encourages people to send in their customized accessory designs and win up to $100,000 in prizes through December. One winner can win $50,000 in November. The company did say in its contest rules that users give up rights, titles, and interest in their design to Popsocket. 

More from Artificial Intelligence