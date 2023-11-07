Nvidia’s RTX 4070 / 4080 Super cards rumored for CES 2024 launch

Nvidia’s rumored RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super GPUs might launch in early 2024. Hardware leaker Kopite7kimi says Nvidia’s RTX 40 series Super cards will debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024, reports VideoCardz. Kopite7kimi has a reliable track record for Nvidia hardware.

While Nvidia isn’t listed as an exhibitor at CES, the company often has conference rooms where it hosts press briefings and demonstrates its latest gaming technology. Hardware leakers have been teasing details about RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Super cards for weeks, with the RTX 4080 Super rumored to include 20GB of VRAM.

Both RTX 40-series Super GPUs are expected to also feature a higher memory bus than the existing 4080 / 4070 cards, with the RTX 4080 Super said to ship with a 320-bit memory bus and the RTX 4070 Super could launch as a 256-bit memory bus card.