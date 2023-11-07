Apple updates iOS so BMW’s wireless charging won’t break your iPhone 15

Apple just released iOS 17.1.1, and it has fixes for a couple notable bugs that have popped up recently.

One bug was pretty bad. Some users had reported that if they tried to charge their iPhone 15 using BMW’s in-car wireless charging, certain NFC features like Apple Pay or BMW’s digital car key would break. BMW’s UK account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed in October that the issues were “being investigated together with Apple.” An Apple service memo reported on by MacRumors said the issue happened when charging an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max in some BMW and Toyota Supra cars.

The other bug was more harmless: on the lock screen weather widget, the snow icon was sometimes showing up as just a file icon.

Here are Apple’s full patch notes for iOS 17.1.1:

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including: In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow