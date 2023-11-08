Hollywood actors reach tentative deal to end their strike

Hollywood actors may soon be back to work. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have approved a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the trade association representing Hollywood studios — to end their strike.

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118 day strike,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.”

The new deal will include higher minimum pay, improved residual payments for streamed shows, and “new rules for the use of artificial intelligence,” the LA Times reports. The studios had pushed to own actors’ digitally-scanned replicas in perpetuity, which had become a key sticking point in negotiations.

Next, the tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA board for approval. If the board signs off, then the union will vote on it.

The Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) strike also impacted some productions. Writers were on strike for nearly 150 days before reaching a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in September.