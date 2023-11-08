Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal reportedly happening this week, with trailer dropping in December

Rockstar Games reportedly plans to reveal Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment in the hugely popular open-world franchise, as early as this week. Bloomberg reports that an announcement could come this week, with a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI set to drop in December to mark 25 years of Rockstar Games.

Rockstar first confirmed it was working on the next Grand Theft Auto in February 2022, and that active development for the unnamed title was “well underway.” Since then a report from Bloomberg claimed that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature the series’ first female protagonist, influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Grand Theft Auto VI will also reportedly be set in a fictionalized version of Miami, similar to the location used for 2022’s GTA: Vice City.

A massive leak last year saw 90 videos of GTA VI footage posted online. The female playable character could be seen in the leak robbing a restaurant. The gameplay was clearly early and unfinished, with placeholder text throughout and the game engine in debug mode and detecting objects. Another leaked clip showed a character on a “Vice City Metro” train.

A London jury eventually found that a teenage member of the Lapsus$ hacking group carried out high-profile cyberattacks on Rockstar Games, Uber, and Nvidia. 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj released the leaked gameplay videos of Grand Theft Auto VI after threatening Rockstar Games.