Samsung’s Galaxy S24 will likely include on-device generative AI called Samsung Gauss

Samsung has started to detail its own generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, that can run locally on devices. Korea Times reports that Gauss will be integrated into the next Galaxy S24 handset, expected in early 2024. Samsung showcased Gauss during its own AI forum this week, revealing how the AI model can generate and edit images, compose emails, summarize documents, and even operate as a coding assistant.

Parts of Samsung’s Gauss model can run locally on the device, and Samsung executives teased last month that the company will start adding generative AI to “core functions” of mobile devices starting in 2024. That comment followed reports of an AI focus for Samsung’s Galaxy S24, which is widely expected to be announced in early 2024.

Samsung says its Gauss model is “named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician who established normal distribution theory, the backbone of machine learning and AI.” Developed by Samsung Research, the model includes Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

“Samsung Gauss Language, a generative language model, enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents and translating content,” said Samsung in a press release announcing Gauss. “It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products.”

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render. Image: SmartPrix / OnLeaks

This integration into products could be a key selling point for the Galaxy S24, especially if Gauss is able to run some limited generative image and language models locally on the handset, instead of relying on cloud-powered large language models from the likes of OpenAI.

Samsung is already bringing generative AI to its Bixby virtual assistant for home appliances, but it won’t be as powerful as ChatGPT. “When we think of generative AI, we often think of ChatGPT, but we are not aiming for such a heavy service,” said Miyoung Yoo, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ home appliances division, in September. “Even if the user hasn’t used a set command, Bixby will understand the context of the conversation and enable more natural communication.”