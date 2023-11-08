The smaller PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive is expected to land soon, but why wait and pay full price when you can get the current console with one of its best new games thrown in for free?

As part of an early Black Friday promo, retailers are discounting the standard disc-compatible PlayStation 5 console in a bundle with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — marking the combo down to $499.99 (about $70 off, which is the cost of the included title). This deal is widely available now at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and soon, Walmart.

While the PS5 is nearly three years old, Spider-Man 2 does an excellent job of showing what the console is capable of. The action-adventure game starring both Miles Morales and Peter Parker uses a fast-travel system that is near instantaneous, with practically no load times. And that’s in addition to the pleasing feeling of web-swinging across Manhattan skyscrapers in a graphically rich open-world representation of New York City.

If you’re the type who likes to play local multiplayer games or just want a more vibrant color controller than the bog-standard white that comes with your PS5, you’re in luck. Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale in a variety of colors as an early Black Friday deal, and it even includes some of the recently launched “Deep Earth” options.