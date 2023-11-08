The smaller PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive is expected to land soon, but why wait and pay full price when you can get the current console with one of its best new games thrown in for free?
As part of an early Black Friday promo, retailers are discounting the standard disc-compatible PlayStation 5 console in a bundle with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — marking the combo down to $499.99 (about $70 off, which is the cost of the included title). This deal is widely available now at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and soon, Walmart.
While the PS5 is nearly three years old, Spider-Man 2 does an excellent job of showing what the console is capable of. The action-adventure game starring both Miles Morales and Peter Parker uses a fast-travel system that is near instantaneous, with practically no load times. And that’s in addition to the pleasing feeling of web-swinging across Manhattan skyscrapers in a graphically rich open-world representation of New York City.
A bundle of a standard disc drive-equipped PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
If you’re the type who likes to play local multiplayer games or just want a more vibrant color controller than the bog-standard white that comes with your PS5, you’re in luck. Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale in a variety of colors as an early Black Friday deal, and it even includes some of the recently launched “Deep Earth” options.
For example, at Amazon, you can get the new volcanic red and cobalt blue DualSense colors for $49.99 ($25 off). If you prefer the galactic purple, cosmic red, nova pink, starlight blue, or gray camouflage, they’re also $49.99 (regularly $74.99). The midnight black and plain white versions are also on sale for $49.99, though those two normally sell for a slightly cheaper $69.99.
These controllers may not have the extra features of the pricier DualSense Edge, like hair-trigger lockouts or extra rear buttons, but the standard DualSense remains a great controller with unique haptics on games that support it.
DualSense Wireless Controller
The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.