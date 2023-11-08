ChatGPT is currently down in a ‘major’ OpenAI outage

OpenAI’s ChatGPT service is currently down and inaccessible for its 100 million weekly active users. ChatGPT went down shortly before 9AM ET / 6AM PT and has remained inaccessible for nearly an hour now. OpenAI says it’s experiencing a major outage that’s also impacting the company’s API services. ChatGPT users are being greeted with a “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” message.

OpenAI says it has “identified an issue resulting in high error rates across the API and ChatGPT, and we are working on remediation.”

This latest outage comes a day after a partial outage affected both ChatGPT and API services for a few hours last night. ChatGPT hasn’t had any significant problems for months now, with the AI-powered service continuing to be one of the fastest growing ever. In less than a year, it’s hit 100 million weekly users, with over 2 million developers building on OpenAI’s API services.