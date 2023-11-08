Lego’s three-foot-tall Avengers Tower comes packed with Marvel minifigs

Lego’s latest Marvel set is a big one. Standing nearly three feet tall and made up of 5,201 pieces, Lego’s $499.99 Avengers Tower (76269) comes with a total of 31 mini figures — more than nearly every other Lego set.

The set includes some of Marvel’s most well-known heroes, villains, and supporting characters, such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, War Machine, Ultron, Loki, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine, and more. There’s even a minifig of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. You can check out the full list here.

While the Avengers Tower may have more minifigs than all of Lego’s modern sets, there are still some older models that top it. That includes the 1970s-era Lego Fabuland 3695 Figure collection, which comes with 80 minifigs, along with the 1982 Lego Dacta 1066 Little People with Accessories, which has 36, according to Brickfact.

Aside from an array of minifigs, Lego’s Avengers Tower features a removable roof and side panel, allowing you to re-create scenes on every floor inside the skyscraper. In addition to the tower itself, the set also comes with a buildable Quinjet that sits on top of the building and Loki’s Chariot that you can attach to the tower. Lego includes a Leviathan as well, which you can stand up on the outside of the tower.

Some characters, like Iron Man, get more than one minifig. Image: Lego