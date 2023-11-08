Skip to main content
Lego’s three-foot-tall Avengers Tower comes packed with Marvel minifigs

With 31 included minifigs, Lego’s massive Avengers Tower comes with more minifigs than any other modern set.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

A photo showing the Lego Avengers Tower on a table.
Image: Lego

Lego’s latest Marvel set is a big one. Standing nearly three feet tall and made up of 5,201 pieces, Lego’s $499.99 Avengers Tower (76269) comes with a total of 31 mini figures — more than nearly every other Lego set.

The set includes some of Marvel’s most well-known heroes, villains, and supporting characters, such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, War Machine, Ultron, Loki, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine, and more. There’s even a minifig of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. You can check out the full list here.

Image: Lego

While the Avengers Tower may have more minifigs than all of Lego’s modern sets, there are still some older models that top it. That includes the 1970s-era Lego Fabuland 3695 Figure collection, which comes with 80 minifigs, along with the 1982 Lego Dacta 1066 Little People with Accessories, which has 36, according to Brickfact.

Aside from an array of minifigs, Lego’s Avengers Tower features a removable roof and side panel, allowing you to re-create scenes on every floor inside the skyscraper. In addition to the tower itself, the set also comes with a buildable Quinjet that sits on top of the building and Loki’s Chariot that you can attach to the tower. Lego includes a Leviathan as well, which you can stand up on the outside of the tower.

Some characters, like Iron Man, get more than one minifig.
Image: Lego

If you happen to have some of Lego’s slightly smaller Marvel sets, including the Daily Bugle and the Sanctum Sanctorum, you can attach them to the base of the Avengers Tower to make your own mini Marvel village. Lego’s Avenger Tower costs $499.99 and will be available to purchase from Lego’s website and at its physical stores on November 24th.

