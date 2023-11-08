Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film is no longer happening

Longtime Marvel boss Kevin Feige says the Star Wars movie he was supposed to make is no more. Entertainment Tonight asked Feige about it during the Las Vegas premiere of The Marvels, and he gave a definitively terse “no.”

It’s been four years since a Feige Star Wars film was confirmed, but apart from the fact that he was writing a script for the movie, no details have ever really emerged. Then, in March, Variety reported both his and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars movies had been shelved.