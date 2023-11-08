How to watch the third Republican debate

The third Republican debate ahead of the 2024 presidential election is set to take place tonight in Miami, Florida. The field has narrowed down to five candidates who will likely spar on issues like the Israel-Hamas war, especially as Congress prepares a new funding package for Israel. Front-runner Donald Trump is, yet again, not among them.

If you’re interested in tuning in, here’s what you need to know.

What time does the Republican debate start?

The third GOP debate takes place on Wednesday, November 8th, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and is expected to last two hours.

How do I watch the third Republican debate?

NBC News is hosting this debate, and it will air live on the network’s television channel, streaming platforms, and website (NBCNews.com).

Like the September debate, the Republican National Committee has partnered with the alternative video-sharing platform Rumble, and the debate will be livestreamed from the RNC’s channel.

Which candidates will be onstage?

Since September, two candidates, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence, have either dropped out of the race or failed to qualify for today’s debate.

Five candidates will be onstage tonight, including:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley

Sen. Tim Scott (SC)

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Who is moderating?

NBC’s Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, host of Meet the Press, will be moderating Wednesday’s debate alongside Salem Radio Network host Hugh Hewitt.

Will Donald Trump be at the debate?