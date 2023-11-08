Apple’s second-gen AirPods are nearly half off

Black Friday may not be for another two weeks, but it doesn’t seem like most retailers care about that. Amazon and Walmart are both currently selling the second-generation AirPods for $69 ($60 off), the lowest price we’ve ever seen on what is already Apple’s cheapest pair of earbuds. Note, however, that the Walmart deal at the moment is only available to its paying Walmart Plus members.

Though they’re an old pair of earbuds, the second-generation AirPods have stood the test of time. They continue to offer terrific sound quality along with excellent wireless performance and long battery life, while integrating well with other iOS devices. They don’t offer IPX4 water resistance and MagSafe charging compatibilities like the third-gen AirPods, but they’re still a reliable pair of buds that offer a lot of value for your money at this price.