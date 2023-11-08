YouTube pages are getting a TikTok-like For You feed

YouTube is debuting a new For You section for creators’ channels, personalized to whoever opens the page. It will start showing up on November 20th, according to a post from YouTube’s support account, which says the section will recommend “a mix of content from your channel to viewers based on their watch history.”

Creators can turn the feature on or off in the customization menu under channel settings. Alternatively, clicking “more settings” under the “recommendations for your viewers” section pops up more controls for the new section. Creators can then decide if they want only shorts, livestreams, or full videos there — or all of those or a mix of two. There are also options to include all content or just recent material.

The feature has been in testing for months; a video posted to the Creator Insider channel previewed it six months ago, and YouTube updated its test features and experiments page on August 8th discussing the test. The documentation says the feature was mandatory initially, but when it rolls out to everyone, creators can then opt out. (I was able to turn it off, so it seems as though that’s true now.)