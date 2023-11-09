The Apple Watch Series 9 is available at its best price yet

With all the turkey, eggnog, and chocolate, it can be hard to stay healthy during the holidays. Investing in a smartwatch before the holiday season kicks into full gear can help you stay on track with your health goals, and right now, one of the best is available at an all-time low. The GPS-equipped, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is down to $349 ($50 off) in a variety of colors, including the new pink, at Amazon and Walmart as part of their early Black Friday sales. The 45mm configuration is also on sale for $379 ($50 off) at Amazon and Walmart.

If you’re an iPhone user looking for a fitness tracker, the Apple Watch Series 9 is our go-to pick, tracking all the essential fitness metrics and other measures of well-being like sleep. It also offers even more helpful new capabilities the prior model lacked, like the S9 processor, which allows you to issue Siri commands while offline and enables the double tap gesture. The wearable can even now help you keep tabs on your iPhone 15 thanks to the new second-generation ultra wideband chip.

Don’t worry, Android fans — we’ve also got a good deal for you today. Right now, OnePlus is discounting a bunch of products as part of its early Black Friday sale, including the terrific OnePlus Pad Android tablet. Right now, it’s available from OnePlus for $399.99 ($80 off) when you sign up via email and apply the code they send (BLACKFRIDAY2023) at checkout. What’s even better is that OnePlus is throwing in a free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard valued at $149.99, while you can also get 50 percent off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 when you add in the earbuds.

If you’re looking for an Android tablet that’s great for watching movies and reading, this is a fantastic option with an impressive feature set for its price. Its 11.6-inch LCD display boasts a maximum 144Hz refresh rate, while its quad-speaker system sounds excellent and supports Dolby Atmos. The tablet also offers a unique 7:5 aspect ratio, so you can comfortably stream or read in landscape and portrait mode.

There are some tradeoffs to keep in mind, though. The tablet doesn’t integrate with other ecosystems well, and it offers fewer software features compared to Apple’s and Samsung’s tablets. But if you’re looking for an excellent tablet for content consumption under $400, right now, few can rival the OnePlus Pad’s specs.