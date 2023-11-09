The Apple Watch Series 9 is available at its best price yet

With all the turkey, eggnog, and chocolate, it can be hard to stay healthy during the holidays. Investing in a smartwatch before the holiday season kicks into full gear can help you stay on track with your health goals, and right now, one of the best is available at an all-time low. The GPS-equipped, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is down to $349 ($50 off) in a variety of colors, including the new pink, at Amazon and Walmart as part of their early Black Friday sales. The 45mm configuration is also on sale for $379 ($50 off) at Amazon and Walmart.
If you’re an iPhone user looking for a fitness tracker, the Apple Watch Series 9 is our go-to pick, tracking all the essential fitness metrics and other measures of well-being like sleep. It also offers even more helpful new capabilities the prior model lacked, like the S9 processor, which allows you to issue Siri commands while offline and enables the double tap gesture. The wearable can even now help you keep tabs on your iPhone 15 thanks to the new second-generation ultra wideband chip.
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 features a brand-new S9 processor that enables offline Siri use, brighter displays, and the double tap gesture. It also has the second-gen ultra wideband chip for Precision Finding if you have an iPhone 15. Read our review.
Don’t worry, Android fans — we’ve also got a good deal for you today. Right now, OnePlus is discounting a bunch of products as part of its early Black Friday sale, including the terrific OnePlus Pad Android tablet. Right now, it’s available from OnePlus for $399.99 ($80 off) when you sign up via email and apply the code they send (BLACKFRIDAY2023) at checkout. What’s even better is that OnePlus is throwing in a free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard valued at $149.99, while you can also get 50 percent off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 when you add in the earbuds.
If you’re looking for an Android tablet that’s great for watching movies and reading, this is a fantastic option with an impressive feature set for its price. Its 11.6-inch LCD display boasts a maximum 144Hz refresh rate, while its quad-speaker system sounds excellent and supports Dolby Atmos. The tablet also offers a unique 7:5 aspect ratio, so you can comfortably stream or read in landscape and portrait mode.
There are some tradeoffs to keep in mind, though. The tablet doesn’t integrate with other ecosystems well, and it offers fewer software features compared to Apple’s and Samsung’s tablets. But if you’re looking for an excellent tablet for content consumption under $400, right now, few can rival the OnePlus Pad’s specs.
OnePlus Pad
OnePlus’ first tablet punches above its weight thanks to excellent performance, great build quality, and a terrific 11.6-inch LCD display that offers up to 144Hz refresh. Read our review.
A couple more ways to save
- Amazon’s latest Echo Buds are on sale for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, which is a new all-time low price. The earbuds lack the noise cancellation the Echo Buds from 2021 offered, but they do feature a semi-open design that should make it easier to remain aware of your surroundings.
- Hori’s Legend of Zelda-themed wireless Nintendo Pro Controller is on sale for $34.99 ($25 off) at Woot. The dark gray Bluetooth controller is decorated with Zelda iconography while offering features like USB-C support and motion controls.
- Wellbots is selling the Garmin InReach Mini 2 for $289.99 ($110 off) when you apply the code VERGE110 at checkout. The satellite communicator will come in handy when you go off-grid, allowing you to text and share your location with loved ones without needing cell service. Even better, it can also trigger an SOS alert so you can get help should you need it.
- The PetSafe Smart Feed, one of our gift guide recommendations, is on sale for $124.95 ($25 off) at Amazon and Chewy. You can program the Wi-Fi-enabled device to feed your pets on your behalf, and it’ll deliver the exact portion they need when they need it.
- The Rocketbook Core is down to $20.38 ($14 off) at Amazon. The smart notebook comes with 32 reusable dotted pages you can write on with your hand and then easily store in cloud services like Google Drive.
- Govee’s Matter-ready LED Strip Light M1, another recommendation from our gift guides, is on sale for $44.99 ($15 off) direct from Govee and Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. The 6.56-foot (2m) light strip features colorful and tunable LED lights that sync to music, making for a nice piece of holiday decor.