Netflix teases Arcane season 2 for November 2024

Netflix has offered a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it first look at Arcane season 2.

During its Geeked Week celebration of all things animated and nerdy, Netflix finally showed off the tiniest bit of the second season of its award-winning League of Legends adaptation.

Considering this was just a teaser lasting about as long as an iron-ranked player somewhere in a diamond game, hopefully we’ll have more to chew on as we get closer to its 2024 release.

Fans have been languishing for two years since Arcane’s debut in November 2021. The story, characters, and animation were well-received, with Arcane winning several Emmys, including Outstanding Animated Program in 2022. Arcane was the first of two collaborations between Netflix and League of Legends developer Riot Games. In February of last year, Riot released the rhythm runner game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story exclusively on mobile via Netflix Games, making it one of the foundational titles of the streamer’s ever-expanding library of mobile exclusives backed by big-time developers.