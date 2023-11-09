Skip to main content
Nvidia announces January event after rumors of an RTX 4080 Super launch

Nvidia has started emailing out press invites to a CES 2024 event, days after rumors suggested it could launch RTX 40-series Super cards at the giant consumer electronics show.

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

Illustration of the Nvidia wordmark on a green and black background.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Nvidia has started emailing out press invites for a “special address” at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The event invitations come just days after rumors suggested Nvidia’s RTX 40-series Super cards will debut at CES 2024, including an RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super.

Nvidia’s invite doesn’t mention GeForce, nor who will be presenting at the keynote on January 8th at 11 AM ET / 8AM PT. Nvidia’s event will take place on a busy day of press conferences at CES, so we’re definitely expecting some news here.

Nvidia’s CES 2024 event invite.
Image: Nvidia

Hardware leakers have been revealing details about RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Super cards for weeks now, with the more powerful RTX 4080 Super rumored to include 20GB of VRAM instead of the 16GB that ships with RTX 4080 models right now. Both the rumored RTX 4070 / 4080 Super cards are also expected to include a higher memory bus over existing equivalents.

If Nvidia is ready to launch new Super cards for the RTX 40-series, it will be the first time we’ve seen Super versions of Nvidia GPUs since the 20-series in 2019. All eyes will now be on the price of these GPUs and the performance gap over the existing models. We’ll be covering Nvidia’s keynote and many more CES announcements from January 8th onwards, so stayed tuned for all the latest CES news.

