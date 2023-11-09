Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Amazon is expanding Fresh grocery deliveries to more non-Prime members

Amazon is expanding Fresh grocery deliveries to more non-Prime members

/

After Amazon rolled out Fresh deliveries to non-Prime customers in select cities, it’s now available to all users where Fresh stores are located.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo showing the fruits and veggies aisle at an Amazon Fresh store
Image: Amazon

Amazon is making Fresh grocery deliveries available to more non-Prime members. In an update on Thursday, Amazon said that non-Prime subscribers in all US states and towns where its Fresh grocery stores are located can now order deliveries.

While Amazon previously only offered Fresh delivery to Prime customers, it opened up the service to non-Prime members in August. At the time, the company only offered deliveries in about a dozen major cities to start, including Dallas, Boston, and San Francisco.

This latest expansion still doesn’t mean Amazon’s grocery delivery service is available nationwide, however. Right now, Amazon only has Fresh stores located in California, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Washington, DC, and New Jersey. Amazon will get a chance to reach more customers when it expands grocery delivery and free pickups for non-Prime members at Whole Foods, which it says will happen “soon.”

Non-Prime members still don’t get the same perks as Prime members when ordering groceries, including free deliveries with orders over the (recently lowered) $100 threshold. Instead, non-Prime have to pay between $7.95 to $13.95 for all deliveries, making it a little more expensive than the $6.95 to $9.95 fee Prime members have to pay for orders under $100.

After launching its redesigned Fresh store in Chicago, Amazon also announced that it’s bringing the redesign to the Los Angeles area. Amazon’s renovated stores include “over 2,000 new national and private-label brand products” and a built-in Krispy Kreme. Even though Amazon continues to expand its grocery store business, the company’s other physical stores aren’t doing so well. Amazon closed its two Style clothing stores earlier this month after shuttering its Books, 4-Star, and Pop Up locations last year.

More from Tech