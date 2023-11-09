Amazon is expanding Fresh grocery deliveries to more non-Prime members

Amazon is making Fresh grocery deliveries available to more non-Prime members. In an update on Thursday, Amazon said that non-Prime subscribers in all US states and towns where its Fresh grocery stores are located can now order deliveries.

While Amazon previously only offered Fresh delivery to Prime customers, it opened up the service to non-Prime members in August. At the time, the company only offered deliveries in about a dozen major cities to start, including Dallas, Boston, and San Francisco.

This latest expansion still doesn’t mean Amazon’s grocery delivery service is available nationwide, however. Right now, Amazon only has Fresh stores located in California, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Washington, DC, and New Jersey. Amazon will get a chance to reach more customers when it expands grocery delivery and free pickups for non-Prime members at Whole Foods, which it says will happen “soon.”

Non-Prime members still don’t get the same perks as Prime members when ordering groceries, including free deliveries with orders over the (recently lowered) $100 threshold. Instead, non-Prime have to pay between $7.95 to $13.95 for all deliveries, making it a little more expensive than the $6.95 to $9.95 fee Prime members have to pay for orders under $100.