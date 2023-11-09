Valve says it has sold ‘multiple millions’ of Steam Decks

Valve has sold “multiple millions” of its Steam Deck handheld gaming PCs, Valve designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais tell The Verge. Given that it just announced a new revision with an OLED screen, the company is probably set to sell a lot more.

The Steam Deck has been a hit for Valve right from its launch; when the device first went up for preorders in July 2021 (has it really been that long?), the demand created some major issues for Valve’s Steam store. And the handheld gaming PC is often at or near the top of Steam’s top-selling chart — even just two months after the device’s official February 2022 launch, it was clear that the Steam Deck was not a flop. The company apparently even made a cake to celebrate selling 1 million units.