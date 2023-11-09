The iPhone 15 Pro is getting spatial video capture in iOS 17.2

Apple is rolling out its latest beta version of iOS 17, and it includes the ability to record spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro for viewing in the upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Those who have access to and install iOS 17.2 beta 2 on their devices can start filming videos with a 3D effect using the iPhone 15 Pro’s top two cameras when held sideways.

To enable the new feature, users can toggle the “Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro” option in the Settings app. As 9to5Mac notes, Apple’s description says spatial video is captured in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second, and a minute of footage takes about 130MB of storage.

Spatial video is captured using the main and ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max. Image: Apple

Once iOS 17.2 is fully released — Apple said in September that this spatial video recording feature would arrive later in 2023 — all owners of the latest iPhone 15 Pro can start creating a library of personal videos in anticipation of seeing them later in 3D on the Vision Pro (releasing in early 2024). However, you have to consider that, until you get your hands on the headset, you’re effectively just shooting low-res (compared to 4K) 2D videos for viewing on standard screens.