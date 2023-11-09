Skip to main content
The iPhone 15 Pro is getting spatial video capture in iOS 17.2

The new iOS 17.2 beta 2 release enables spatial video recordings ahead of the Vision Pro’s launch in 2024.

By Umar Shakir, a news writer fond of the electric vehicle lifestyle and things that plug in via USB-C. He spent over 15 years in IT support before joining The Verge.

The Apple Vision Pro headset on display at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.
Apple is enabling spatial video capture in beta for use on the upcoming Vision Pro headset.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Apple is rolling out its latest beta version of iOS 17, and it includes the ability to record spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro for viewing in the upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Those who have access to and install iOS 17.2 beta 2 on their devices can start filming videos with a 3D effect using the iPhone 15 Pro’s top two cameras when held sideways.

To enable the new feature, users can toggle the “Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro” option in the Settings app. As 9to5Mac notes, Apple’s description says spatial video is captured in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second, and a minute of footage takes about 130MB of storage.

A close-up shot of the main and ultrawide cameras on an iPhone 15 Pro device.
Spatial video is captured using the main and ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.
Image: Apple

Once iOS 17.2 is fully released — Apple said in September that this spatial video recording feature would arrive later in 2023 — all owners of the latest iPhone 15 Pro can start creating a library of personal videos in anticipation of seeing them later in 3D on the Vision Pro (releasing in early 2024). However, you have to consider that, until you get your hands on the headset, you’re effectively just shooting low-res (compared to 4K) 2D videos for viewing on standard screens.

