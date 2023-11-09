Humane’s AI Pin: all the news about the new AI-powered wearable

After a very long windup, Humane has finally revealed all the details of the AI Pin, its new AI-powered wearable that’s designed to be something that can keep your head out of your smartphone. The gadget itself is small and can attach to your clothes using a magnetic battery pack so that it’s within easy reach. By tapping the AI Pin, you can ask it to do smartphone-y things like make phone calls, text your friends, play music, and catch you up on your email. And it has a laser projector that can cast a UI onto your hand to control certain aspects of the device.
We still haven’t actually tried the AI Pin for ourselves, so we still don’t know if it lives up to its lofty promises. And it costs $699 with a $24 per month subscription, so it’s not cheap. But if you want to roll the dice on the new gadget, preorders open on November 16th.
Nov 8
Exclusive leak: all the details about Humane’s AI Pin, which costs $699 and has OpenAI integration
Humane has been teasing its first device, the AI Pin, for most of this year. It's scheduled to launch the Pin on Thursday, but The Verge has obtained documents detailing practically everything about the device ahead of its official launch. What they show is that Humane, the company noisily promoting a world after smartphones, is about to launch what amounts to a $699 wearable smartphone without a screen that has a $24-a-month subscription fee and runs on a Humane-branded version of T-Mobile's network with access to AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI.
The Pin itself is a square device that magnetically clips to your clothes or other surfaces. The clip is more than just a magnet, though; it’s also a battery pack, which means you can swap in new batteries throughout the day to keep the Pin running. We don’t know how long a single battery lasts, but the device ships with two “battery boosters.” It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and uses a camera, depth, and motion sensors to track and record its surroundings. It has a built-in speaker, which Humane calls a “personic speaker,” and can connect to Bluetooth headphones.
TODAY, 6:29 PM UTCIt sure seems like Humane investor Sam Altman doesn’t care much for the Humane AI Pin.
Altman on stage with the WSJ’s Joanna Stern last month, discussing AI hardware: “I think there is something great to do but I don’t know what it is yet.”
Altman to the NYT for its shiny feature on the AI Pin, today (my emphasis):
Humane has the advantage of being the first of those A.I.-focused devices to become available, but Mr. Altman said in an interview that was no guarantee of success. “That will be up to customers to decide,” he said. “Maybe it’s a bridge too far,” he said, “or maybe people are like, ‘This is much better than my phone.’” Plenty of technology that looked like a sure bet ends up selling for 90 percent off at Best Buy, he added.
Props for honesty, Sam.
TODAY, 5:15 PM UTC
Humane officially launches the AI Pin, its OpenAI-powered wearable
On Thursday, after months of demos and hints about what the AI-powered future of gadgets might look like, Humane finally took the wraps off of its first device: the AI Pin.
The device, as we revealed yesterday, is a $699 wearable in two parts: a square device and a battery pack that magnetically attaches to your clothes or other surfaces. In addition to that price, there’s also the $24 monthly fee for a Humane subscription, which gets you a phone number and data coverage through T-Mobile’s network. The company told Wired the device will start shipping in early 2024 and that preorders begin November 16th.
Oct 27
Humane’s Ai Pin could cost $1,000 — and require a subscription
The Ai Pin, the new gadget / wearable device / projector / thing from the secretive startup Humane, might cost as much as $1,000 and may require a monthly subscription for data, according to The Information.
The mysterious device has been in development for years, but we got our first good look at it during co-founder Imran Chaudhri’s presentation at TED this year. In the presentation, he used then unnamed device to accept a phone call, get information about where to buy a gift, translate a sentence that is then spoken in an AI-made version of his voice in French, and even get an opinion on whether he can eat a chocolate bar. It was an impressive demo, though we had a lot of questions about how it all worked.
Oct 24
The Humane AI Pin apparently runs GPT-4 and flashes a ‘Trust Light’ when it’s recording
Humane's first gadget, the AI Pin, is currently slated to launch on November 9th, but we just got our best look at it yet thanks to a somewhat unexpected source. Before it has even been announced, the AI Pin is one of Time Magazine's "Best Inventions of 2023," along with everything from the Framework Laptop 16 to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the Bedtime Buddy alarm clock.
The write-up is brief and relatively light on details, but there are a couple of new details, along with the best photo we’ve seen yet of the device. It appears the AI Pin will attach magnetically to your clothing, and uses “a mix of proprietary software and OpenAI’s GPT-4” to power its many features. (If you remember, that includes everything from making calls to translating speech to understanding the nutritional information in a candy bar.)
Oct 8
The AI gadgets are coming
Hi, friends! Welcome to Installer No. 9, your guide to the best and Verge-iest stuff in the world. (If you're new here, hurray! I'm so happy you're here, and also, you can catch up on all the old editions at the Installer homepage.)
This week, I’ve been reading Zeke Faux’s excellent crypto book and the story of the viral cookies that suddenly disappeared, trying desperately to figure out what the heck the Humane AI Pin actually does, pouring all my notes and tasks into NotePlan, watching the new-to-Netflix season of The Great British Baking Show and anything at all I can find about The Sphere in Vegas, and am on like my fourth week of being totally obsessed with the history of the AltaVista search engine.
Sep 30
The Humane Ai Pin makes its debut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week
It's Paris Fashion Week, and Humane was designer Coperni's latest buzzy tech name to be included. Humane's Ai Pin — a device we've so far only seen in silhouette on the company's website or peeking out of Humane co-founder Imran Chaudhri's breast pocket in a TED demo earlier this year — was pinned on the clothes of multiple Coperni models during its presentation. And it's a rounded-corner square thing that makes me think just a little of a Star Trek: TNG-style communicator.
The Coperni showcase doesn’t answer our many questions about the device since nobody seems to have used it on the runway as far as we can tell, but at least we know basically what it will look like now. We still have no real idea how self-contained it is, whether it supports third-party apps, or how you interact with it generally. Those questions will be important, especially with potential competition on the way from Chaudhri’s former Apple colleague Jony Ive and OpenAI.
Aug 14
Humane will share more about its mysterious ‘Ai Pin’ the same day as October’s eclipse
Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple employees, plans to share more about its mysterious AI-powered wearable on the same day as a solar eclipse in October, co-founder Imran Chaudhri said in a video on the company's Discord (via Inverse). The solar eclipse is set to happen on October 14th.
The device, officially called the “Humane Ai Pin” (in the Discord video, Chaudhri pronounces that middle word like you would say the word AI), is being promoted as something that can replace your smartphone. In a wild demo at this year’s TED conference, Chaudhri uses the device, which is somehow attached to his jacket at chest height, to do things like:
Jun 30
Humane’s first gadget is named the ‘Humane Ai Pin,’ and it’s coming this year
Humane, the buzzy company started by former Apple employees that has been making big promises about an AI-first and post-smartphone future, announced today that its first gadget will be called the Humane Ai Pin. It'll be powered by "an advanced Snapdragon platform" in partnership with Qualcomm, and it's coming later this year.
That’s really all we know so far. Humane continues to be mysterious about how the Ai Pin works, what exactly it will do, and even what it looks like. (Most mysterious of all: why in the world is “AI” not capitalized? What is “Ai?” Am I supposed to pronounce it like “eye?” I am confident this will infuriate The Verge’s copy desk and me in equal measure for years to come.)
May 9
Humane’s new wearable AI demo is wild to watch — and we have lots of questions
Buzz has been building around the secretive tech startup Humane for over a year, and now the company is finally offering a look at what it's been building. At TED last month, Humane co-founder Imran Chaudhri gave a demonstration of the AI-powered wearable the company is building as a replacement for smartphones. Bits of the video leaked online after the event, but the full video is now available to watch.
The device appears to be a small black puck that slips into your breast pocket, with a camera, projector, and speaker sticking out the top. Throughout the 13-minute presentation, Chaudhri walks through a handful of use cases for Humane’s gadget:
Apr 21
Watch the first demo of buzzy startup Humane’s wearable AI assistant in leaked clips
Humane, the startup founded by ex-Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, has given a first live demo of its new device: a wearable gadget with a projected display and AI-powered features intended to act as a personal assistant.
Chaudhri, who serves as Humane’s chairman and president, demoed the device onstage during a TED Talk, a recording of which has been acquired by Inverse and others ahead of its expected public release on April 22nd.
Mar 9
Is buzzy startup Humane’s big idea a wearable camera?
Humane, a secretive startup led by two former Apple executives and staffed by several ex-Apple employees, has secured a further $100 million in investment as part of a new funding round, the company has announced. The Series C round includes investments from Microsoft, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, Volvo and LG, and brings Humane's total funding to $230 million (per Crunchbase). The company appears to be working on a wearable camera device, if an apparent leaked pitch deck from 2021 is anything to go by.
But despite the investment it’s generated, and its plans to reveal an “initial product offering” as early as this spring, it’s still unclear exactly what Humane actually plans to do as a company. Its press release notes that it’s hoping to create “a first-of-its-kind software platform and consumer device built from the ground up for artificial intelligence (AI).”