Humane’s AI Pin: all the news about the new AI-powered wearable

After a very long windup, Humane has finally revealed all the details of the AI Pin, its new AI-powered wearable that’s designed to be something that can keep your head out of your smartphone. The gadget itself is small and can attach to your clothes using a magnetic battery pack so that it’s within easy reach. By tapping the AI Pin, you can ask it to do smartphone-y things like make phone calls, text your friends, play music, and catch you up on your email. And it has a laser projector that can cast a UI onto your hand to control certain aspects of the device.