Call of Duty anti-cheat update will make cheaters go splat

Activision is getting set to launch a new, and dare I say fun, system to counter cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone. As part of an update to the game’s Ricochet anti-cheat system, a new feature called Splat will randomly and without warning plummet detected cheaters straight to the ground after deployment at the start of a match. (Hence the name, Splat.)

Activision has toyed with Call of Duty cheaters in a few different ways as of late. The publisher gifted an automatic god mode and invisibility to players getting shot by detected cheaters and later shamed cheaters by announcing they’ve been booted in the kill feed.

Taking away parachutes isn’t the only mitigation included with Splat. If people are detected as cheating after the start of a game, Splat can turn “a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop,” instantly taking them out.