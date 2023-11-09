Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Sundar Pichai will take the stand in Epic v. Google

Sundar Pichai will take the stand in Epic v. Google

/

Google’s CEO will be testifying in Epic’s lawsuit against the company.

By Jay Peters and Sean Hollister

|

Share this story

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Testifies In Company’s Antitrust Trial In D.C.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is set to testify on Tuesday in Epic’s lawsuit against Google. Epic plans to call Pichai as a witness as it makes its case alleging that Google Play is an unlawful monopoly.

The Google logo and the Epic Games logo photoshopped onto a Monopoly board.

The future of Google’s app store is at stake in a lawsuit by Fortnite publisher Epic Games. Epic sued Google in 2020 after a fight over in-app purchase fees, claiming the Android operating system’s Google Play Store constituted an unlawful monopoly — while Google says its demands would damage Android’s ability to offer a secure user experience and compete with Apple’s iOS.

Follow along with updates here.

In court documents, Google has requested to use a podium in the courtroom on Tuesday, which suggests that Pichai may indeed appear to testify; last month, when he testified in US v. Google, Pichai stood behind a podium instead of sitting because of apparent back issues. (Judge James Donato granted the request for the podium Thursday evening.)

Pichai’s appearance isn’t a total surprise, as the CEO appeared as one of 53 witnesses Epic said it may or may not call before the trial kicked off. But what he says might be a big deal, given his decision-making role as chief executive at the company — and also because employees as high up the chain as Pichai himself were found setting conversations to auto-delete. Epic has repeatedly accused Google of systematically destroying evidence to keep it out of court, and Judge James Donato is letting Epic attempt to prove that to the jury at trial.

A screenshot from an exhibit from the case showing Pichai asking somebody to turn off chat history.
An exhibit from the case showing Pichai asking somebody to turn off chat history.

Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

We'll be reporting live from the courtroom on Tuesday, as we have been all week.

Update November 9th, 7:51PM ET: Judge Donato granted the request for the podium.

More from this stream Epic v. Google: everything we’re learning live in Fortnite court

See all 138 stories