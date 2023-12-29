Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Microsoft’s Copilot app is now available on iOS

Microsoft’s Copilot app is now available on iOS

/

The Microsoft Copilot app lets you ask questions, draft text, and generate images using AI.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image of the Copilot logo
Image: Microsoft

Just days after introducing a Copilot app on Android, Microsoft has rolled out an app for its AI chatbot on iOS and iPadOS. Both versions of the app are now available to download from the Apple App Store.

The app gives you access to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) and works similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT mobile app. In addition to letting you ask questions, draft emails, and summarize text, you can also create images through an integration with the text-to-image generator DALL-E3.

Image: Microsoft

And, unlike the free version of ChatGPT which runs GPT-3.5, Copilot lets you access GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) from OpenAI, without having to pay for a subscription.

With Microsoft’s rebrand of Bing Chat to Copilot, the company is moving toward offering a standalone experience similar to ChatGPT. Along with rolling out apps on Android and Apple devices, Microsoft also created a web experience for Copilot that’s separate from Bing.

More from this stream Bing, Bard, and ChatGPT: How AI is rewriting the internet

See all 381 stories