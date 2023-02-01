Samsung just held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it took the wraps off its new Galaxy S23 devices and the Galaxy Book3.

In case you weren’t able to watch the event live, you can catch up on all the biggest news from Galaxy Unpacked here.

The Samsung S23 Ultra comes with a 200-megapixel camera sensor. Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

The S-Pen-equipped Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a slew of small but notable upgrades, including a 200-megapixel camera sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a more battery-efficient display. The base Ultra model now also comes with 256GB of storage, which is a nice addition.

The S23 Ultra starts at $1,199.99, the same price as last year’s S22 Ultra. You can preorder the device today, and it ships on February 17th.

From left to right: the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23. Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus devices actually resemble the S23 Ultra this time around. They both ditch the camera bump for a floating camera design and even come in the same colors as the Ultra. Of course, the S23 and S23 Plus still aren’t as powerful as the flagship device, but they do come with some small chip, camera, and battery upgrades.

Like their S22 predecessors, the S23 starts at $799, while the S23 Plus is priced at $999. Both devices are available to preorder today and start shipping on February 17th.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the premium addition to Samsung’s laptop lineup. Photo by Owen Grove / The Verge

Samsung’s upgrading its laptop lineup with the brand-new Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The device, which is geared toward creatives and other business professionals, features an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics chip, and a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 120Hz OLED display. Despite these weighty specs, the device is just 3.9 pounds and a little over half an inch thick.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $2,399.99, but we don’t have a release date for the device just yet.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 in tent mode. Image: Samsung

In addition to the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Samsung also revealed the Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360. While the Book3 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, the Book3 Pro 360 comes in just a 16-inch variation. The two devices come with upgraded 13th Gen Core processors and the same 2880 x 1800 120Hz AMOLED display on the Book3 Ultra.

The Book3 Pro starts at $1,449.99, while the Book3 Pro starts at $1,899.99. Both devices are available to preorder today and start shipping on February 17th. We didn’t hear anything about a standard Book3 and Book3 360, however, which appeared in last year’s Galaxy Book2 lineup.

Anker’s 45W GaN charger costs just $29.99. Image: Anker

Since Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 devices don’t come with a charger in the box, you’ll need to buy one separately if you don’t have a USB-C charger on hand. Luckily, Anker just released a new set of budget-friendly chargers that support Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 2.0 feature.

While Anker’s new 45W GaN USB-C charger costs just $29.99, its 25W GaN USB-C charger costs $14.99. This makes them both much cheaper than the $49.99 45W and $34.99 25W fast chargers Samsung offers on its website.