It’s February, folks. For many of us, that means a month of dreary weather and seasonal depression, but today, we can cheer ourselves up with coverage of Samsung’s impending Unpacked event and some sick tech deals.

Starting us off, Apple’s latest iPad Air is on sale in its base 64GB configuration for $499.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon — or $649.99 ($100 off) for 256GB at Best Buy and Amazon if you prefer more storage. This return to its lowest prices makes this iPad one of the best values across the whole range of Apple’s tablets, in part because it’s the cheapest way to get the speedy M1 processor. At this price, it’s just $50 more than the 10th-gen “entry-level” iPad, but it’s faster, has a laminated 10.9-inch screen that is much nicer to look at, and supports the second-gen Apple Pencil without a weird wired charging mess. If you want an iPad for a mix of entertainment consumption and some light creativity / productivity work, the fifth-gen iPad Air is a hard value to beat without shopping used. Read our review.

We covered this deal when it went live during preorders of the new Mac Mini, but it’s nice that it’s still available now that the computer has launched, been reviewed (it’s a small triumph, by the way), and is now in stock. While the Mac Mini for 2023 doesn’t look too different from years prior, the base model now has an M2 chip for some speedy performance in a budget machine. It’s still a little short on USB-C ports (it has two), but if you need more, then opting for the M2 Pro model gets you twice as many of them — plus the M2 Pro processor that makes this little desktop almost like a 14-inch MacBook Pro with no screen. Just don’t forget to budget for your monitor, keyboard, and mouse if you don’t already have them. Read our review.

The Level Lock Touch smart lock is on sale for $299 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Level. A smart lock saves you from having to pull out your keys whenever you come home, allowing your phone or Apple Watch to do the unlocking for you. But one of the best parts of Level locks is they look just like any old lock and maintain physical key access just in case of any issues. While it doesn’t support Google Home, the Level Lock Touch is one of the units set to support Matter to broaden its compatibility. However, if you use Apple Home accessories, and you prefer your front door to remain inconspicuous- looking yet smart, this is a solid little deal. Read our smart lock buying guide.

If you game on PlayStation, there are a couple of swell deals for you today. Eneba is offering a $75 PlayStation Store digital gift card for $58.78 (about $16 off) when you use code PSN75US in your cart. That could give you a good discount on any recent $69.99 titles that are currently selling for full price.

Also, you can get a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential for $44.60 (about $15 off) from Eneba by using code US365. That’s great for new and current members of Sony’s base-level subscription, though if you’re a current subscriber to one of the higher tiers, you can still get this deal, and once redeemed, it will convert to 219 days of PlayStation Plus Extra or 183 days of PlayStation Plus Premium.

Both of these deals from Eneba are valid through February 3rd at 7AM ET / 4AM PT. Keep in mind that the exact prices in your cart may fluctuate by some pennies or as much as a couple of dollars since Eneba is based in Europe and subject to current exchange rates.

